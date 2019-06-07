BANDON — A little over a week removed from the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship, officials at Bandon Dunes have already turned their focus to next August, when the resort hosts its biggest men’s event to date — in terms of stature — the U.S. Amateur.
Don Crowe, the resort’s general manager, termed the four-ball a big success, based on what he and other officials heard back from the visitors from around the country.
“The championship was a great success and was well received by the players, their guests and the USGA,” Crowe said.
It’s the feedback Crowe and his staff like to hear, especially since it reflects back on the efforts they go to to make the golfers fell welcome and enjoy their experience.
“The courses are amazing and the views are unmatched, but our number one compliment points toward the resort staff and their dedication to take excellent care of our guests,” Crowe said. “I am so proud and grateful for the team we have at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.
“I am honored when I receive praise about the resort, courses and our team. It is very special when I have the opportunity to share those kind words with our owners, management company and talented staff.”
The four-ball was the sixth USGA event hosted by the resort, and the first since 2015, when Bandon Dunes hosted the inaugural women’s version of the event.
Hosting the championship was a good dress rehearsal for the U.S. Amateur, arguably the biggest individual non-professional event in the world (the British Amateur boasts similar stature).
The four-ball had 128 two-man teams. The U.S. Amateur will have 312 individuals, who will play 18 holes each in qualifying on the Bandon Dunes and Bandon Trails before the top 64 advance to the match play portion of the event.
“Hosting the USGA Four-Ball Championship has served as a tremendous help in preparing for the event next August,” Crowe said. “It is always exciting to have the USGA staff on property and we learn so much from each of them.”
Resort officials also got to work on some of the logistics such as parking that become a challenge during big events.
Even though the U.S. Amateur is still over a year away, the planning already is well under way.
“We made a seamless transition from last week’s tournament straight into details for the event next August,” Crowe said.
The 2020 U.S. Amateur is scheduled for Aug. 10-16 at Bandon Dunes. Unlike this year’s event, it will include extensive live television coverage by the Fox networks.
This year’s event will be Aug. 12-18 at Pinehurst in North Carolina.
Of note to people who followed this year’s tournament at Bandon Dunes, two of the golfers who competed in Bandon will be at Pebble Beach next week for the U.S. Open.
Matt Parziale and Stewart Hagestad followed their runs in the tournament — each reached the second day of match play — by qualifying for the upcoming major in 36-hole qualifiers on Monday, Parziale at New York and Hagestad in California.