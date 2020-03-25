BANDON — For the first time since Bandon Dunes opened in 1999, the resort is closed to guests starting today and continuing through at least April 6.
“This decision was made to protect the health and well-being of our guests, staff, caddies and local community, which continues to be our highest priority,” Bandon Dunes General Manager Don Crowe said today.
Resort officials made the announcement with a message on the website Tuesday, where they have had continued updates in response to the spread of COVID-19.
“Over the past several weeks, the resort has implemented all possible precautionary health and safety measures in accordance with recommendations from local, state and federal authorities surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic,” Crowe wrote in that message.
“However, in light of recent developments regarding coronavirus, Bandon Dunes will suspend operations beginning Wednesday, March 25.”
Over the past few weeks, the resort had implemented safety measures, including all restaurants providing food and beverages by take-out and cleaning all work and public surfaces multiple times each day.
But officials decided at least a temporary closure was needed.
“We sincerely apologize to all guests currently at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, and to those planning to come for a golf trip within these dates of closure,” Crowe said in the website message.
The resort hopes to reopen to guests on April 6.
“The situation continues to evolve every day, and we’re following the guidelines of the state of Oregon and public health officials to ensure that we’re acting in the best interest of our staff and guests,” Crowe said this morning. “We’ll continue to share updates on our website.”
The resort won’t be entirely without activity.
“A select number of staff will remain on-site to manage golf course maintenance, prepare for our reopening and help guests rebook visits or set up future reservations,” Crowe said.
For updates or more information about the resort, visit www.bandondunesgolf.com.