BANDON — Bandon Crossings will be starting a fun new game for golfers of all abilities on Fridays beginning May 1.
Called the Friday Night Fights, the nine-hold games will begin with a shotgun start at 4:30 p.m.
Golfers also aren’t required to have a handicap index because they will be grouped in two categories based on skill level.
Each week, the contest will have nine holes and none will be longer than 200 yards.
The format will rotate between singles and best ball. On the weeks that the competition is best ball, the partners will be chosen by blind draw and include one from each group.
The weekly buy-in for the game is $10 and five closest-to-pin prizes will be available each week. There is also a $15 golf course usage fee for people who aren’t Crossings Club members.
For more information, call Bandon Crossings at 541-347-3232.
The course also will continue its weekly Casual Fridays games that earn points in the race for the Crossings Cup, as well as its Wacky Wednesdays competition.
Here are results for this week’s Wacky Wednesdays game.
Bandon Crossings
Wacky Wednesdays
April 8
You vs. Par
Stableford Points — Dewey Powers 3, Frank Cronan 2, David Kimes 0, Cedric Johnston 0, Wim McSpadden 0, Jim Lorenzen -1, Brian Boyle -1, Mitch McCullough -2, Brian Gibson -2, Jim Wakeman -3, Phillip Shoaf -3, Mark Nortness -3, Neal Cahoon -4, Wyeth Bonney -4, Don Weissert -4, John Ohanesian -5, Toby Stanley -6, Ed Tyner -6, John Loverin -7, Richard Stefiuk -8.
Closest to Pin — Jim Lorenzen (Nos. 6 and 17), Mitch McCullough (No. 9), Dewey Powers (No. 11), Cedric Johnston (No. 14).