Bandon took the team title and had three of the top five individuals in the Ken Robinson Memorial golf tournament at Tokatee Golf Club on Monday.
Alexander Schulz shot a 77 to lead the Tigers, finishing second overall behind medalist Tommy Rohde of La Pine, who had a 74.
Jackson Kennon was third for the Tigers with a 78 and Isaac Cutler was fifth with an 85. Matt Yarbor shot an 89. The Tigers finished with a team score of 329.
Coquille’s Carter Boorer was fourth overall with an 80 to lead the Red Devils to third place overall at 380. Jordan Henderson, Nick Sanborn and Jacob Smith all shot 100 for the Red Devils.
The teams are gearing up for the district tournament at Centennial Golf Club on May 1-2. The top three teams from the district tournament will advance to the Class 3A-2A-1A state meet.
MARSHFIELD INVITATIONAL: Woodburn took the team title in the 10-team tournament at Florence Golf Links (formerly Sandpines) on Monday.
Stayton’s Evan Massena shot a 76 to take medalist honors by 10 strokes. Cascade’s Carson Hunt shot an 86, Woodburn’s Jose Ochoa an 87 and the trio of Woodburn’s Cole Beyer and Jordon Blem and Stayton’s Tyler Del Grande all shot 88.
Marshfield was led by Luke Inskeep, who had a 90. The Pirates scored 433 and finished fourth in the team race behind Woodburn (356), Stayton (364) and Newport (411). Aiden Bright had a 110 and Michael Stanley a 111 for Reedsport.
Girls Golf
MARSHFIELD INVITATIONAL: North Bend’s girls won a five-team tournament at Florence Golf Links.
Victoria Slos shot a 97 to take medalist honors and lead the Bulldogs. Brenna Mault finished second overall with a 99.
Abigail Kirby had a 109 and Alexandria Wilson a 112 for North Bend.
Paige Kirchner led Marshfield, the only other complete team, with a 113 and Melanie Cavanaugh had a 118.
Amelia Russell had a 113 and Becky Yu a 116 for Bandon. Coquille’s Rory Sweeney had a 114 and Madi Kay had a 117 for Reedsport.
The Midwestern League district tournament is next week at Tokatee.
Softball
COQUILLE 12, MYRTLE POINT 1: The Red Devils used a pair of big innings to beat the visiting Bobcats on Monday in a Sunset Conference game.
Emily Cortez had a pair of doubles, two runs and an RBI for the Red Devils. Brooklyn Duble and Courtney Sanders also had doubles in the win. Sanders had two hits, two runs and an RBI and pitcher Ellie Ekelund and Bailey Higgins also scored two runs each.
Ekelund pitched a one-hitter and got plenty of run support in the second and fifth innings.
Coquille pushed across seven runs in the second, when Ekelund, Sanders and Cortez had consecutive hits and all scored to start the inning. After an out, Higgins and Jordan Gouvea also singled and after the second out Gallino singled and Duble hit her double. All seven players with hits eventually scored.
Coquille got its other five runs in the fourth, when Ekelund, Sanders, Cortez, Haley Van Pelt, Higgins and Goura all had consecutive hits.
Myrtle Point’s run came in the fourth inning when Hayden Weekly reached on an error and later came home on another error.
The only hit for the Bobcats came in the second inning by Sierra Smith, who was thrown out as part of a double play on a fly ball caught by Coquille center fielder Spencer Gallino.
The Red Devils improved to 2-3 in league play. Their game against Siletz Valley scheduled for Tuesday was canceled due to students taking the SAT test, but they travel to Reedsport in a make-up game Wednesday and then host Bandon on Friday in a pair of big games in the race for the league’s third available playoff spot.
Myrtle Point, which has one league win, hosts Reedsport on Tuesday.