Bandon’s boys captured the Class 2A-1A District 4 cross country crown on Thursday at Valley of the Rogue State Park while Marshfield’s boys and girls both came up one spot short of a trip to the state meet in the Sky-Em League district meet at Lane Community College in Eugene.
Jazmin Chavez will be the lone Marshfield participant at the state meet after placing fourth in the girls race in Eugene. Marist Catholic swept the boys and girls team titles and Siuslaw finished second.
In the meet at Valley of the Rogue State Park, Isaac Cutler won the individual title to lead the Tigers to the team title.
Cutler finished the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes and 4 seconds and teammate Aero Franklin was sixth in 17:40. Bandon didn’t have another runner across until Hunter Angove in 19th (18:40), but he was followed in succession by Luke Brown (18:50), Nathan Vineyard (19:02) and Marino Santoro (19:03).
That depth gave Bandon the team title with 52 points, 12 better than Lakeview, which also earned a trip to the state meet.
The district has 16 total teams, 11 which had complete squads. Myrtle Point was ninth and Pacific 11th. Individually, Gold Beach’s Brycen Pitchford was seventh while Coquille’s Jed Wright and Morgan Baird finished 27th and 28th.
Three South Coast girls qualified in the Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 meet, which included runners from 21 schools.
Bandon’s Holly Hutton (20:34) and Shannon Smith (20:35) finished second and third and Coquille’s Allie Storts was fourth (20:48). Pleasant Hill’s Maddy Woodward won the race in 20:04. Myrtle Point’s Sarah Nicholson finished 12th (21:45).
Lakeview won the team title with 55 points, followed by St. Mary’s (71) and Oak Hill (85), who also qualified for state. Bandon’s girls were fourth (111).
Class 3A boys has been broken out as a separate classification this year and Brookings-Harbor won the District 4 title, also at Valley of the Rogue State Park, with 31 points, followed by Cascade Christian with 48.
Freshman Kaleb Carmesin won the title for the Bruins in 17:25, with teammate Zachary Abblitt third (18:13), Christian Steendahl sixth (18:30) and Mason Beeman eighth (18:38).
Meanwhile, at Lane Community College, Marshfield’s boys were edged out of a trip to state by Siuslaw in the Sky-Em League District Meet.
Marist Catholic dominated the race with six of the top nine runners to score 23 points. Siuslaw scored 77 and Marshfield 82.
Cottage Grove’s Jimmy Talley won the race in 16:04, followed by Marist runners Evan Villano (16:06), Joey Peterson (16:15) and Wiley Watts (16:24). Siuslaw’s Brendon Jensen was fifth (16:35).
Marshfield’s first runner was Aaron Prince in 11th (16:55). Gabe Delgado was 13th (17:01), Kyran Erwin 18th (17:14), Robert Kliewer 19th (17:26) and Jonathon Sampier 21st (17:41).
The girls race was more balanced, at least at the top, with all six teams having a girl in the top six.
McKenna Priske won for Marist in 18:06, followed by Junction City’s Anika Thompson (18:28), Siuslaw’s Hannah Rannow (18:33), Chavez (18:50) and Elmira’s Kaitlin Cook (18:59). Cottage Grove’s Annah Nyburg had the misfortune of missing a trip to state by a single second, finishing sixth in 19:00.
Marist finished with 35 points and Siuslaw 45. Marshfield was a distant third with 86.
Siuslaw had all five of its scoring runners in before Marshfield’s second, with Brea Blankenship finishing 10th (19:32), Rylie Colton 11th (19:50), Chloe Madden 14th (20:03) and Anne Wartnik 15th (20:18). Kaylee Delzotti finished 16th for Marshfield (20:25) while Emily Kruse was 20th (21:06), Jordan Baarstad 29th (22:42) and Bailey Wallack 30th (23:14).
The state meet is on Saturday, Nov. 3, at Lane Community College.