REEDSPORT — The Bandon boys basketball team entered Monday averaging about 60 points per game. After one half of basketball, and five made field goals to show for it, the usual high-octane offense was well-below its average as the team had scored all of 10 points against Reedsport.
“Pretty much in the first half nothing was working,” Bandon’s Coby Smith said. “Third quarter it was a little better, but it’s like a rolling snowball. Keeps getting bigger and bigger.”
The snowball of scoring continued into the fourth quarter as the Tigers outscored the Brave 25-8 to not only take the lead but to run away with a 51-42 Sunset Conference win.
“In the 10 years I’ve been coaching and coming to this gym, nothing is ever easy here. It’s tough. This is a tough place to win,” said Bandon head coach Vince Quattrocchi. “And it definitely showed tonight.”
As both teams searched for offense, it was Reedsport taking control early behind a 14-4 advantage. Leading the charge for the Brave was big-man Dallas McGill who finished with 17 points. The Brave led by as many as 12 points in the third quarter before Bandon started rolling.
Switching from a 2-3 zone to a man-to-man defense in the third quarter, Bandon had new life. Disrupting the Reedsport passing lanes, Bandon used a 19-4 run to take the lead and roll to the win.
“Once that chain of events started rolling and they saw that the ball was going in the hole and that they were running their offense and they could claw their way back and momentum started going and they really truly took that belief in each other, wanted it more,” said Quattrocchi.
“The kids hung in there and once they settled down things were different and they were playing Bandon basketball.”
In that Bandon scoring stretch, it was Braydon Freitag and Coby Smith scoring 15 of Bandon’s 19 points. In the first half Freitag and Smith shot a combined one-of-13 from the field while the duo went on to shoot 10-of-15 in the second half. Freitag finished the night with 17 while Smith added 15. Cooper Lang added 12 points for the Tigers.
“Basically all you got to do to win games is fundamentals,” said Smith crediting Bandon’s defense and rebounding for getting the team back into the game. “We didn’t do that in the first half and we didn’t have any shots falling.”
Bandon’s defense in the fourth quarter was especially looking to limit McGill and Reedsport’s other post Javier Analco. It worked as the Tigers held the Brave to two-of-14 shooting in the final quarter of play.
Tired legs also became a factor late for Reedsport as the five starters played all 32 minutes.
“Obviously, since I only play five guys they’re going to be tired in the fourth quarter,” said Reedsport head coach Allen Chaney. Chaney used a seven-man rotation earlier in the season that was further limited after recent disciplinary action removed a starter for the remainder of the season. “If we can maybe, you know, figure out how to rotate a little bit better and get those guys a little bit of a rest might help.”
Tyler Thornton and Jamison Conger each had eight points for Reedsport while Analco had seven and Shane Saxon two.
After a 9-1 start to the season, Reedsport has now lost four straight games, all of which were to teams ranked in the top 10 in Class 2A. The Brave now head to Gold Beach on Wednesday before hosting Waldport on Friday.
For Bandon, Monday’s game was the first of seven straight road games. On Wednesday the Tigers face Myrtle Point before facing No. 1 Toledo on Friday.
“We need to take care of business at Myrtle Point. Know our assignment, know who we need to look out for, get back into our 2-3 zone, play Bandon basketball and once the Myrtle Point game is over we can turn the page and start thinking about Toledo,” said Quattrocchi. “Let’s get one more win before we go up and play at a very, very tough place.”