BANDON — It was an encouraging night for Bandon and a head-shaking one for Reedsport, the Sunset Conference opener Thursday night in Bandon.
Matt Yarbor led all scorers with 19 points, and Cooper Lang and Colby Gaston each added 10 as the Tigers pulled away from the Brave with a 17-4 third quarter in a 60-39 victory.
“Finally all the pieces came together,” Yarbor said. “We were searching how to work as a team, ‘cause not a lot of us have the experience of working together.”
In Bandon coach Matt Angove’s mind, Thursday was a corner-turning moment for the young Tigers.
Faced with a young roster and hardly any returning varsity experience, Bandon experienced some growing pains with young guys including three freshmen — the Angove twins (Hunter and Trevor) and Lang — to go with returners Gaston and Yarbor.
Thursday’s win was the second straight for Bandon after winning just once in its first 10 tries. Bandon got 3-pointers from five different players and got points from eight. The 60 points is one off a season high, which Bandon got in the first round of its home tournament some weeks ago.
“No one was hot hot, but we got ‘em here and there,” Matt Angove said. “We felt if we could control the boards, we could run on ‘em. We’re in good condition. I think that was a big key in that third quarter too. We got stops, we got rebounds, and we got fast breaks.”
Reedsport’s first and last lead was 19-16 in the first quarter, but the Brave never really had much going.
Reedsport coach Allen Chaney could only shake his head afterward, disappointed and frustrated in the performance. He hopes it’s an eye-opener for his team.
“Florence should’ve been the wake-up call,” Chaney said, referring to a loss at Siuslaw last week. “I told them that in the locker room.”
Dallas McGill had 15 points and Javier Analco 10 for the Brave.
After that last Reedsport lead, Bandon finished the game outscoring the Brave 44-20, racing past Reedsport for its first 1-0 start in league play since 2016-17.
“Early on they got that experience,” Matt Angove said. “Now with Braydon (Freitag) back — with Braydon out there, it takes some of the (pressure) off those kids we were asking to do too much and puts them in positions they’re capable of handling. It’s helping us get kids in the right positions to be successful.”
Both teams are back in action Saturday, when Bandon visits Myrtle Point and Reedsport hosts Coquille.