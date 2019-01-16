BANDON — The first half ended with the Bandon boys basketball team down a point to visiting Gold Beach despite making just four field goals.
Bandon had lots of bad luck offensively in the first half, but righted the ship and roared past the Panthers with 28 points in the third quarter, propelling the Tigers to a 68-56 win Tuesday night.
“I am super excited with this (win),” freshman Trevor Angove said. “It was a great team win. I think we worked really well together.”
Bandon’s offensive struggles in the first half made for some interesting numbers.
Gold Beach led 25-24 heading to the locker rooms after the Tigers shot just 4-of-30 from the field and 2-of-16 from 3-point range. The only saving grace for Bandon was at the free throw line, where Bandon was 14-of-22.
The struggles weren't from lack of opportunity.
The Tigers, who want to shoot a lot of 3s, had a bunch of good looks. Of Bandon’s 16 first-half 3-point attempts, almost none were forced, meaning the Tigers were shooting when they were open. The shots just rattled in and out or otherwise bounced away.
But Gold Beach only shot 9-of-27 itself in the first half and only took six free throws to Bandon’s 22, allowing the Tigers to stay close and hope for a change of fortunes in the second half.
“I felt if we took care of the ball, that we could get good quality shots,” Bandon coach Matt Angove said. “And the guys did that. We talked about making the extra pass, and we did that.”
Those fortunes changed significantly.
Bandon finally got hot from 3-point range, especially late, and had an explosive-scoring third period.
Cooper Lang was 3-for-3 from the floor for six points. Matt Yarbor (13 points) had seven points with a 3-pointer. Braydon Freitag (12 points), who to this point hadn’t made a field goal, hit two 3-pointers in the final minute. Trevor Angove (11 points) hit two 3s in the third quarter, the second of which came at the buzzer and was through a foul. The freshman made the free throw, ending the quarter on a 10-0 run after Gold Beach had cut Bandon's lead from seven down to two.
Despite making just four baskets in the first half, the Tigers still finished with five double-figure scorers. In addition to Yarbor, Freitag and Trevor Angove, Bandon got 13 points from Colby Gaston and 11 from Hunter Angove.
“We had good shot selection, got enough to fall to build a lead and held on,” Matt Angove said.
Athletic Gold Beach wing Brandon Seuser-Smith scored 23 points in the loss, but Matt Angove was pleased with the defensive effort.
It was the plan to corral Seuser-Smith and sharp-shooting Eli Holcumb and make other Panthers do the damage. The pair combined for 32 points.
“That was our focus: to stop those two and make someone else beat us,” Matt Angove said. “Those two are tough to stop. We did enough stops to get the win.”
Bandon trailed by as many as seven in the second quarter when Halcomb made his only 3-pointer of the night, giving Gold Beach a 23-16 lead with 3:29 left in the quarter.
But a rash of Panthers fouls gave Bandon numerous trips to the free throw line, helping Bandon put together an 8-0 run to take a 24-23 lead in the final minute of the half. But Emmanuel Quesada’s basket with 23 seconds left gave Gold Beach its halftime lead.
The advantage didn't hold in the third quarter.
“I think we’re starting to work together as a team better,” Trevor Angove said. “I think we need to bring more intensity at practice and during the entire game.”
Both teams head to Lincoln County on Friday, with Bandon facing Waldport and Gold Beach traveling to Toledo.