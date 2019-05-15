Bandon’s boys golf team finished second at the Class 3A-2A-1A state tournament Tuesday at Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell.
The Tigers were trying to repeat as state champions, and trailed by four shots entering the second day of the tournament, but Oregon Episcopal had a strong final day and the Tigers dropped back.
Bandon did have two golfers finish in the top 10.
Jackson Kennon tied for eighth with rounds of 85 and 88 for a two-day total of 173. Teammate Alexander Schulz tied for 10th with rounds of 87 and 88 for a total of 175.
La Pine’s Tommy Rohde won medalist honors. He followed up his 80 in the opening round with a 77 in the second to beat Oregon Episcopal’s Will Phillips by two shots.
Oregon Episcopal had three of the top five finishers and shot a team score of 318 in the second round. While the Aardvarks improved by 28 strokes from their first round, the Tigers were 30 strokes worse.
Bandon’s Matt Yarbor tied for 19th with a two-day total of 183 and Isaac Cutler tied for 28th with a two-day total of 199.
Brookings-Harbor was seventh in the team race, led by Cameron Kime, who finished at 182.
CLAA 5A GIRLS: North Bend’s Victoria Slos finished sixth in the individual race in the class 5A tournament at Quail Valley in Banks.
Slos had a 97 on Tuesday to follow up her 91 in the opening round Monday to finish at 188.
Midwestern League champion Tannica Porter of Willamette won medalist honors with a total of 157, edging Pendleton’s Megan George by one stroke.
Pendleton won the team title with a two-day total of 767. Midwestern League champion Crater was second at 776.
North Bend’s Brenna Mault shot a 104 Tuesday to go with her 102 Monday and finished 19th. Alex Wilson had a 133 and Abbie Kirby a 124.
CLASS 5A BOYS: Crescent Valley didn’t have to leave town to win its state title, dominating with three of the top five finishers at Trysting Tree.
The Raiders finished with 609 strokes, while Ridgeview was a distant second at 644. Ridgeview did have the individual medalist, Isaac Buerger, who finished 4-under to win by eight shots.
Crescent Valley’s Michael Gray was second at 146 and teammates Matthew Zaback (148) and Seth King (149) were close behind.
CLASS 4A BOYS: Marist Catholic had the top two individuals and won the team title at Emerald Valley.
Nick Watts won the individual title by eight strokes with a two-day total of 145. Arnav Reddy was second at 153.
The Spartans won the team title with 627 strokes. Seaside was second with 659.
CLASS 4A-3A-2A-1A GIRLS: St. Mary’s cruised to another title as Baylee Hammericksen dominated the medalist battle.
Hammericksen finished the two days at 5-under, winning by seven strokes over Yvonne Vinceri of Riverdale.
St. Mary’s won the team race by 67 strokes, finishing at 638 to 705 for runner-up Valley Catholic. Hammericksen’s sister, Riley, finished third at 151, 12 shots behind her sister, and another teammate, Kaylee Wu, tied for fourth at 156.
CLASS 6A BOYS: Jesuit had four of the top nine finishers to win the team title at Trysting Tree.
The Crusaders, led by medalist Andrew Reinhardt and his 3-under total of 139, finished under par for the day as a team and had a two-day total of 572.
Lincoln’s Nate Stember was second at 140.
Mountainside, a second-year high school in Beaverton, finished second overall at 600.
CLASS 6A GIRLS: Jesuit completed a sweep of the Class 6A titles by winning at Quail Valley. The Crusaders finished with a two-day total of 616, which was eight strokes better than Westview.
Summit’s Olivia Loberg had a two-day total of 141 to win the individual title by five strokes over Alexa Udom of Westview.