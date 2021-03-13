BANDON — First matches in volleyball are always tough. Add in conditions including bright sunshine and heavy winds and tough becomes substantially more challenging.
Such was the case in the strange 2021 volleyball season, where every school in Coos and Douglas counties cannot play inside because their counties are in the extreme-risk category for the COVID-19 virus.
That has left most of Coos County’s schools scrambling to figure out a way to play.
Bandon chose a grassy patch between the high school and Harbor Lights Middle School. While the court was fairly level, there was nothing that could be done about the wind.
“It’s hard,” Coquille setter Drew Wilson said. “Every time I normally would set it and get under (the ball), it moved.
“I don’t think I got one good set. I felt bad (for my teammates).”
Wilson was among several players who wore sunglasses, another rarity for volleyball. Several also wore tights to help them fend off the cold.
“Outside is definitely different with the wind and sun,” Bandon’s Kennedy Turner said. “It doesn’t feel as formal as an inside game.”
But it was volleyball, and after the teams went several weeks practicing in six-player cohorts inside, since that’s the limit they can have in the gym at a time, they were thrilled to get to play another team and play with their entire squad.
“It feels good,” Wilson said. “I haven’t done anything in a year.”
In a normal year, she would have had the volleyball season in the fall, followed by the basketball season, which ideally would have wrapped up with the state tournament last week. Now basketball will be at the end of the school year.
But with several outdoor matches in the coming weeks, Wilson and the other volleyball players from Coquille, Bandon, Myrtle Point, North Bend, Powers and Reedsport have something to look forward to.
“That’s exciting,” Wilson said.
Bandon actually was playing its second match Friday. The Tigers traveled to Reedsport on Thursday, where they lost a five-set battle to the Brave.
“Yesterday was a little bit hard,” Turner said of the match in Reedsport, where the Tigers also faced wind and, and bitter cold.
As might be expected, the Tigers improved a bunch from their first match to the second one Friday against the Red Devils, when they won two sets to one.
“It’s just a learning curve of conditions,” said Bandon coach Mariah McMonagle. “They did a lot better today.”
The Tigers, and Red Devils for that matter, struggled to get into their offense consistently. Balls they thought were going to be in, sailed out in the wind. Balls they thought would go out stayed in.
McMonagle looks forward to some of the coming matches happening without wind because she likes the potential of the squad.
“I love this team,” she said. “I love the options that I have. I love that I can switch setters.”
She’s also excited for a strong group of freshmen to play with the seniors.
On Friday, Turner had a number of big hits at the net for Bandon and freshman Makiah Vierck, McMonagle’s daughter, saved the team with strong serving, including a big run at the end of the first set that turned a sizeable deficit into a win.
The win wasn’t the most important thing. That was getting a chance to play, even if it was outside.
“It’s better than nothing,” McMonagle said. “I think that the opportunity to play is great. They’re having fun.”
She also noted that the match was good for the parents and other supporters of the teams, who watched from a distance, but had a chance to see their teams in action.
Coquille coach Suzanne Grami was similarly thrilled that her players got to have a match after practicing in their six-player cohorts.
“I think everyone was really excited to play,” she said. “They were just getting to know each other today.”
And they were experiencing different conditions.
“None of the girls had played on grass, so they didn’t know what to expect,” she said. “We kinda threw our service receive lines up out the window and winged it.”
Wilson had nine aces and Gabi McCrorey eight for the Red Devils. Hailey Combie and Reggie Gardner were strong at the net and Emily Cortez was the team’s top player in serve receive in the challenging conditions.
Coquille was without senior Ellie Ekelund, who had an appointment and missed the match.
“She is playing really well, as good as any player I’ve had as a senior,” Grami said.
The Red Devils will look for improvement Tuesday afternoon when they travel to Myrtle Point which, like Coquille, is setting up its court on a tennis court. They also are at Reedsport on Friday.
Bandon, meanwhile, hosts Powers on Tuesday and visits Myrtle Point on Wednesday.
The coaches are looking forward to getting the matches for their players.
“Overall, this year is just for fun and getting as much play in as possible,” Grami said.