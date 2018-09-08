BANDON — Bandon football coach Aaron Freitag was as happy as a coach could be after a loss.
True, the Salem Academy Crusaders came into Bandon for the 72nd Annual Cranberry Bowl and won 34-14, rushing for 243 yards and throwing for another 203. But Bandon, playing without five injured starters and with numerous freshmen making their varsity debuts, made things interesting in the fourth quarter and forced four turnovers.
Bandon's Reef Berry stiff arms Salem Academy's Cameron Haslebacher Saturday during the Cranberry Bowl at Bandon High School.
“There’s a lot of positive things in it, absolutely,” Freitag said. “First thought when you think of positives after a loss, especially a big game for us personally with so many friends and family, some people you haven’t seen in 10, 15 years are back for this event, Cranberry Fest. So you never want to come out and lose. But there’s positives in it. We just have to make sure the kids see those positives.”
After the first play, it appeared to be Salem Academy’s day.
Kicker Jacob Haller rolled the opening kickoff toward the Bandon front kickoff return line and a Crusader quickly jumped on it, giving Salem Academy some quick momentum.
Junior quarterback Cole Hardy wasted no time establishing a connection with Titus Spangle, hitting him twice on the first drive, and junior running back Cameron Haslebacher started to get into a rhythm, eventually weaving through the middle of the Bandon defense for a 16-yard score to open things.
But Bandon answered, showing some of the competitiveness Freitag and his staff are trying to instill in Bandon.
The drive appeared to stall out after three plays and Bandon lined up in a punt formation with Cayton Sinay the deepest. He took the snap and ran right immediately, getting the corner for a 27-yard gain, getting to the Crusader 15 yard line.
Four plays later, junior quarterback Braydon Freitag rolled to his right and lobbed one to Sinay in the corner of the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown. The point after was blocked, but Bandon offered a response to Salem Academy’s initial argument.
“I’m proud of them,” Aaron Freitag said. “They just scrapped ‘til the end. We’re throwing freshmen guys in there. Some of them are playing their first varsity game and we’re throwing them in there against Salem Academy.”
Salem Academy, though, kept churning behind Haslebacher.
The junior was tough and shifty and fast, accounting for all but seven of Salem Academy’s 36 carries on the day. On a second down during the Crusaders’ second drive, Haslebacher took an option pitch from Hardy and ran through the entire Tiger defense, running by or through would-be tacklers for a 43-yard touchdown and a 13-6 Crusader lead.
Bandon’s offense began to struggle, punting its next four possessions before the second quarter clock ended its final drive of the half.
Salem Academy, though, added another score on a drive that wrapped from the first to second quarter.
Starting at its own 18 after a good Wyatt Dyer punt, Salem Academy worked itself to its own 45 yard line, but faced a third-and-11 against an excited and energy-filled Bandon defense.
Hardy looked for Spangle on a vertical route, and Bandon cornerback Coby Smith appeared to be in good position. He jumped for the ball, but somehow didn’t come up with it and it fell into the awaiting arms of Spangle, who sprinted toward the goal line before finally stopping at the Bandon 3. It was a gain of 53 yards and Haller forced in a 3-yard plunge a play later for a 20-6 Crusader lead.
Salem Academy appeared ready to add to its lead before the half but Bandon’s defense made a stand.
After Donovan Mitchell picked off backup quarterback Brandon Reed on the last drive, Salem Academy worked its way down to the Bandon 14 with under a minute to play in the half. The Crusaders ran a double pass, shooting a lateral to Haller who threw to big tight end Dawson Patton in the end zone.
But Braydon Freitag, playing safety, stepped in front of the pass and ran it out to the Bandon 5, where the half ended.
It was the second in a streak of four straight Bandon interceptions, straddling halftime, that ended Crusader drives. Braydon Freitag had two of them, Mitchell had his and freshman Reef Berry had the fourth.
“That was very exciting,” Aaron Freitag said. “That’s one thing I talked about, especially with Braydon, leading into the game. There were gonna be those opportunities because they pass so much. It’s just the film study and trying to get a jump as much as you can. It was exciting to see it pay off after you work on those little things to get that extra step.”
Bandon’s offense couldn’t make up any ground, though, as Salem Academy’s defense buckled down.
There was no movement until the end of the third quarter when Salem Academy’s passing game worked out its kinks. Hardy hit Haller for 14 yards on third down, then Haslebacher rumbled for 24 yards on a second-and-10 to get near Bandon’s 20. A couple plays later, Hardy hit Spangle, who had lined up in the slot, on a back-shoulder seam route for a 16-yard touchdown and a 26-6 lead.
But, again, Bandon responded.
Sinay took the ensuing kickoff and went straight up the middle before veering right, toward his sideline, running away from numerous Crusaders. Salem Academy finally caught him, but only after he had rambled 71 yards and given life to the Tiger sideline.
“I was trying to get momentum on our side,” Sinay said of the return. “It’s a big opportunity to help a lot.”
Shortly thereafter, Braydon Freitag again found Sinay, this time having to elude a massive Crusader rush up the middle. Sinay broke a tackle and scampered past the goal line, then Braydon Freitag rolled out on the two-point conversion and elected to run himself when he saw Smith covered in the back of the end zone.
The score cut Salem Academy’s lead to 26-14 with just under 10 minutes to play, creating some doubt about the outcome.
“He’s got the biggest heart,” Aaron Freitag said of Sinay. “He’s just one of those kids.”
Following the score, Bandon forced its only three-and-out of Salem Academy on the day, getting the ball back with 8:14 left and 73 yards to go. Unfortunately, Bandon botched an inside double handoff and Salem Academy pounced on the loose ball, taking over at the Tiger 15.
Haslebacher scored on the next play, capping Salem Academy’s win and his day. On 29 carries, Haslebacher rushed for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Hardy was 10-of-17 for 142 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.
For Bandon, Sinay had 31 yards and eight carries and also caught two passes for 37 yards. He finished with 139 all-purpose yards. Braydon Freitag was 5-of-9 passing for 61 yards and two touchdowns.