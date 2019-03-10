The Baker girls and Banks boys won the Class 4A state titles on Saturday at Forest Grove High School.
Baker beat Marist Catholic 51-48 in the girls final, topping the team that ended Marshfield dreams of repeating as state champions in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
Jayme Ramos had 14 points and Sydney Younger and Rose Gwillim 11 each for Baker in the win.
Madison Ficek had 17 points and Ruby Vlahov 12 for the Spartans, who had won the Class 5A title last winter before dropping down to Class 4A.
Newport beat Philomath 52-40 in the third-place game as Megan Wagner scored 15 points and Halle Hargett 11. Mia Rust had 12 points and freshman Sage Kramer had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Philomath.
North Marion pulled away from Banks to win the fourth-place game 48-38. Mya Hammack had 15 points and Katie Ensign 14 and Raymee Boese had 20 rebounds for North Marion.
Aspen Slifka had 16 points, though she was just 2-for-18 from the floor, and Gracie Nelson added 13 points for the Braves in the loss.
In the boys championship game, Banks beat Rival Seaside 62-56, overcoming a seven-point halftime deficit.
Blake Goebel had 24 points and 13 rebounds and Bret Cameron had 13 points for Banks in the win.
Beau Johnson had 19 points and Ryan Hague 17 for Seaside, which was trying for its third straight title. Banks limited high-scoring Seaside guards Chase Januik and Peyton Westerhom to just six total points.
In the third-place game, Stayton beat Woodburn 49-42. Kaleb Anundi had 15 points, Riley Nichol 13 and Micah Jenkins 10 for Stayton. RJ Veliz had 18 points and Ryan Stebner 10 for Woodburn, which had beaten Marshfield in the quarterfinals.
North Marion topped Marist Catholic 76-65 in the fourth-place game. Sergio Jimenez had 28 points and 14 rebounds for the Huskies.
Ben Morehouse had 20 points and Nick Stice and Max Whittaker added 14 each for Marist Catholic.
Marshfield’s Tess Garrett was named to the all-tournament second team.
CLASS 5A: La Salle Prep’s girls capped off a playoff run that started with a win over North Bend by beating Springfield 55-48 in the championship game at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis on Saturday.
Addison Wedin had 18 points, Emily Niebergall 16 and Alyson Miura 11 for the Falcons, who led by just three points at halftime but broke the game open by outscoring the Millers 18-12 in the third.
Rebecca Durbin had 21 points and Kayley Elliott 13 for Springfield.
Wilsonville beat Churchill 67-58 in the boys championship game.
Dakota Reber had 21 points and nine rebounds, Keegan Shivers had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Sam Westing had 11 points for Wilsonville. Isaiah Wallace had 17 points, Samaje Morgan 13 and Brian Goracke 10 for the Lancers.
The Midwestern League had a total of seven trophy winners between the boys and girls tournaments.
Churchill beat Crescent Valley 50-44 in the fourth-place game and Crater fell to Wilsonville 64-57 in the third-place game for the girls.
Willamette fell to Silverton 60-41 in the third-place boys game and Crater beat Thurston 60-54 in the fourth-place game.
CLASS 6A: Benson’s girls pounded top-ranked Southridge 66-42 in the championship game at the Chiles Center in Portland as Cierra Ellington scored 20 points, Taylor Lyday 15, Aujee Yoakum 13 and Bria Dixxson 12.
Cameron Brink had 23 points and 16 rebounds for Southridge in the loss.
Jesuit beat Jefferson 71-66 in the boys title game. Justin Bieker had 22 points and Aiden Williams 20 for the Crusaders. Keylin Vance and Marcus Tshohonis had 16 points each and Nate Rawlins-Kibonge had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Jefferson.