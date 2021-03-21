Coquille graduate Morgan Baird had a strong finish to her freshman season at Portland State University, working her way into the starting lineup for the final five games of the season and helping the Vikings win a game in the Big Sky Tournament before losing to Eastern Washington.
Baird finished the season averaging 4.9 points and 3.4 rebounds a game, playing in 23 of the Vikings’ 25 games. She shot nearly 50 percent for the season (46-for-94) and made 20 of 26 free throws (just under 77 percent).
She averaged 15.9 minutes per game, but much higher at the end of the year, before and when she was in the starting lineup. She played at least 22 minutes eight of Portland State’s final 10 games.
Baird had a season-high 14 rebounds in a win over Southern Utah on March 5, when she played a season-high 35 minutes. Baird had the game-clinching rebound in that win, when the Vikings overcame a 10-point deficit in the final three minutes.
She scored in double figures five times, including a season-high 14 against Northern Colorado.
In Portland State’s win to open the Big Sky Tournament, Baird had eight points and six rebounds.