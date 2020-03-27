Coquille’s Morgan Baird and Bandon’s Traylyn Arana both were named first-team all-state in Class 2A in a voting of the state’s basketball coaches.
A total of seven additional girls and boys from the two schools also received some form of recognition.
Sophia Carley of state champion Kennedy was named Ms. Basketball for Class 2A, an honor that went to Baird last year, when both were juniors.
Baird and Monroe’s Mirtha Lopez joined Cantu as unanimous selections for the all-state team.
The others on the first team were Arana, Callie Glenn of Union and Ellie Cantu of Kennedy.
Bandon’s Ashley Strain was named to the third team and Coquille’s Drew Wilson and Bandon’s Eduarda Reolon both were honorable mention selections.
Kennedy’s Kerry and Peter Hall were co-coaches of the year.
State champion Toledo, like Coquille and Bandon a member of the Sunset Conference, swept the top awards for the boys, with Mr. Basketball Conner Marchant and coach of the year Eddie Townsend.
Coquille’s Ean Smith was named to the second team and teammate Jeremy Kistner was on the third team, along with Bandon’s Braydon Freitag. Bandon’s Coby Smith was an honorable mention selection.
Toledo’s Mason McAlpine joined Marchant on the first team. The rest of the first team included Western Christian’s Payton Richardson and Alex Nicoli, Oakland’s Colton Brownson and Columbia Christian’s Isiah Mariscal.
The Class 3A girls first team included all players who competed in the state tournament at Marshfield and North Bend high schools, most of whom will be back next year.
State champion Clatskanie swept the top awards with player of the year Shelby Blodgett and coach of the year John Blodgett.
The rest of the first team included Sutherlin’s Jadyn Vermillion and Kiersten Haines, Clatskanie’s Olivia Sprague, Allie Hueckman of Burns and Vale’s Matyson Siddoway. Among that group, only Haines is a senior with the rest juniors.
Brookings-Harbor junior Lexi Schofield was on the second team, with senior Sidney Alexander on the third team. Junior Sierra Fitzhugh was an honorable mention pick.
Bandon honored
Bandon’s girls, who matched the best finish in school history by placing third at the state tournament in Pendleton, also were named the Oregon School Activities Association team of the month for Class 2A for March.
The rest of the teams of the month for march were Crane’s girls basketball team for Class 1A, Oregon Episcopal’s boys basketball team for Class 3A, Valley Catholic’s dance team for Class 4A, Hood River Valley’s speech team for Class 5A and Canby’s dance team for Class 6A.