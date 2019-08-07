The South Coast Aquatic Team and Southwestern Oregon Community College have been teaming up with the community to raise funds to replace the broken scoreboard at North Bend Municipal Pool.
On Friday, community members can join in the act by attending a showing of the movie “Shrek” at the Egyptian Theatre in Coos Bay.
The movie will start at 7 p.m. All seats are $5 and additional donations will be accepted.
Southwestern Oregon Community College athletic director Mike Herbert said officials from the team, pool, SWOCC and North Bend High School will meet soon to figure out how much money they have raised and what is feasible for the new scoreboard.
“We all live there and work out there,” Herbert said. “We are trying to get the city the best one possible.”
For more information on the project or to make a donation, people can contact Herbert, North Bend athletic director Mike Forrester or Pool Manager KayLee Kocher.