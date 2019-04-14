COOS BAY — Ty Hampton had a good feeling something big was coming in the Prefontaine Rotary Invitational on Saturday.
“This was one of the first weeks where I had a great practice,” said Hampton, North Bend’s state champion javelin and discus thrower.
The javelin throw came early Saturday, before rain started falling at Marshfield’s Prefontaine Track, and Hampton thrilled the crowd by uncorking big throw after big throw — six straight that soared across the midfield stripe on the football field.
“I had the best series of my life,” Hampton said after all six of his throws went farther than 200 feet.
The biggest of those, in the fifth round, traveled 216 feet, 10 inches, smashing the meet record and Hampton’s personal and school records of 208-9 when he won the state championship as a sophomore.
The record was one of five set in the 19th annual meet, and Hampton was one of the six competitors named outstanding athletes at the end of the meet — four of the other five also etched their names on the meet record list.
Hampton said his future University of Oregon coach was standing nearby, watching every throw, but that he stayed relaxed.
“I was comfortable,” he said. “I was loose.”
By the time the discus rolled around, the rain had been falling for a while and the ring was wet, making conditions for big throws difficult.
“It’s irrelevant,” Hampton said of the discus, where he finished second by 2 feet to Newport’s Max Moore.
Moore’s biggest throw came in the final round, when he threw 151-6. He already had other throws better than Hampton’s biggest of 149-4.
Afterward, the two shared a friendly handshake and Moore said what many others in the crowd surely felt: “It was fun to watch you in the javelin.”
North Bend had probably the two biggest marks of the day — Hampton’s throw in the javelin and Chelsea Howard’s effort in the triple jump.
Howard, who won the state long jump title last spring, had a decent jump before setting a new personal best on her next two of 36 feet, 1 inch. Then in the fifth round she leaped 37-1 and in the final effort, soared 37-11, breaking the meet record by almost a foot and setting a new North Bend school record as well, topping the mark of 37-8 by Allison Solarz.
“All my jumps felt really good,” Howard said.
Unlike Hampton, though, Howard was surprised.
“I’ve been mentally exhausted this week,” she said, referring to state testing in school.
Like the javelin, the triple jump came early in the meet when conditions were dry. Like the discus, the long jump came hours later when it was wet and Howard, the favorite in that event, scratched on all three of her attempts, just crossing the edge of the board before jumping on the last two after failing to adjust her starting mark for the fact that she was jumping from the back board, unlike most of the other athletes.
“I don’t know what happened on the other two,” she said.
But she said the success in the triple jump more than made up for any frustrations from the long jump.
Blake Kemp, North Bend’s jumps coach, said the long jump was a good learning experience for Howard.
“At state it could be raining, or at district,” Kemp said. “It could be like this.”
Howard also was third in the 100.
Hampton was the outstanding thrower for the boys and Howard the outstanding jumper for girls. North Bend also had the outstanding runner for the boys, Jonathon Chicote, who set a new meet record in the 100 (11.15 seconds) and also won the 200 (22.94) and anchored North Bend’s winning 4x100-meter relay.
Chilcote said he was pleased with his effort, but was looking ahead to the latter portions of the season.
“I was just hoping for good weather,” he said. “Once it gets a little warmer, I’m expecting some big marks.”
Teammate Jake Posey was second to Chilcote in both races and also part of the relay. Chilcote is thrilled about that event.
“We put blood, sweat and tears into that event,” he said.
The outstanding girls runner was Hidden Valley’s Nyah Kendall, who won the 100 (12.85) and 200 (26.38) and anchored the Mustangs to a new meet record in the 4x100 relay (49.73). She also was part of the winning 4x400 relay that the Mustangs took in 4:16.78.
Saturday’s other meet record came from another Hidden Valley athlete, high jumper Garrett Hagerty, who had a 3-inch personal best, clearing 6-5. Hagerty was named outstanding boys jumper.
The outstanding girls thrower was Newport’s Halle Harget, who won the discus (120-7) and was second in the javelin and sixth in the shot put.
North Bend won the boys team title and Hidden Valley the girls title, but with 33 schools, the emphasis is not on the team races.
Marshfield had one winner. Khaley Aguilar took the girls pole vault by clearing 11-6.
Chase Howerton almost gave Marshfield a sweep of the pole vault titles, but lost to Crook County’s Noah Chaney after both cleared 13-6.
Ravyn Miranda was second in the long jump, third in the 200 and fourth in the 100 for Marshfield. Elise Martin was second in the triple jump and third in the 100 hurdles. Aaron Prince was second in both the 800 and the Prefontaine Mile.
Siuslaw’s Gracie Freudenthal won the 100 hurdles and was second in the 300 hurdles.
Teammate Hannah Rannow was second to Arcata’s Thea Norlund in both the Prefontaine Mile and the 800. Bandon’s Holly Hutton was second in the 3,000.
McKinleyville’s Nathan Witte also was a double-winner, taking both hurdles races.