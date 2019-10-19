COOS BAY — Racking up its third tournament win of the season — and downing Marshfield and North Bend in the process — the Astoria volleyball team made the journey down the coast to win Saturday’s Marshfield Invitational Volleyball Tournament.
North Bend's Olivia Knutson bumps the ball during a set against Junction City at Marshfield High School.
“I knew that there were going to be a lot of good teams here, a lot of top teams in the state so it was really great to see how we measure up against that,” said Astoria head coach Jessie Todd.
Astoria beat Junction City 26-24, 25-18 in the championship match.
Coming into the day ranked in the top-10 in Class 4A, the Fishermen lost just one set (to North Valley in pool play) throughout the dominant day. In a league that includes the defending state champions in top-ranked Valley Catholic and No. 7 ranked Banks, Astoria was ready for the competition.
“What we’ve been working on this season is just our mental game and being able to attack every single match with a strong mentality. And so I think that really showed today that they were able to do it and I think they really wanted it,” said Todd.
This year’s tournament brought together 15 teams from across the state to get a final tune-up tournament before the state playoffs. The event was highlighted by some of the top teams in the 4A classification with Astoria, No. 3 Hidden Valley and No. 5 Junction City. Also from 4A were Marshfield, Siuslaw, North Valley, Phoenix and Mazama.
North Bend's Emily West tips the ball Saturday during a set against Junction City at the Marshfield Invitational Volleyball Tournament at Marshfield High School.
The rest of the field included South Medford and Grants Pass from the 6A classification, North Bend from 5A, Brookings-Harbor from 3A, Coquille and Reedsport representing 2A and Del Norte making the trip from Crescent City, Calif.
The tournament was made up of four different pools that saw the top teams advance to the championship bracket while the others went to the consolation bracket. Each pool play contest consisted of two sets played to 25.
Marshfield started the day with a first place finish in pool play. The Pirates defeated Mazama 25-11, 25-22, downed Del Norte 25-13, 25-18 and split sets with Grants Pass 25-10, 20-25.
“I was pleased with (how we played), you can’t argue with finishing first in your pool,” said Marshfield head coach Tammie Montiel. “It was good, a good morning and we got a lot of volleyball in and the more court time they’re seeing right now, especially these long days, it’s a good conditioning exercise both mentally and physically. And learn our lessons and get better and get ready to finish league on Tuesday.”
Marshfield’s Taylor Londo had 43 assists, 30 kills and 29 digs throughout the course of the day. Cedar Ward had 26 kills, 18 digs and six blocks and Makenna Anderson added 52 digs and seven aces. Jamie Foster finished with 14 kills while Raegan Rhodes had 10.
Advancing out of pool play and into the best of three sets tournament, the Pirates faced Siuslaw in the first round. Last Tuesday Marshfield defeated Siuslaw 3-2 in league play and on Saturday it was more of the same as the Pirates won 25-17, 25-18.
In the semifinal Marshfield fell 25-21, 25-15 to Astoria. The Fishermen were relentless in its attack from Kelsey Fausett and the 6-2 presence of Kasja Jackson. The Pirates put together a late first set rally that fell short and ran out of steam in the second set.
“Would have liked to have a better, consistent effort against Astoria. I didn’t feel like we really put our best foot forward against them. That’s what we talked about afterward, not starting that roller coaster ride of playing with ups and downs,” said Montiel
The Pirates now move on to the regular season finale on Tuesday at home against Elmira. If Marshfield wins and Cottage Grove loses to Marist Catholic, the Pirates and Lions will have a playoff to determine second place in Sky-Em.
Marshfield' Taylor Londo sets the ball during a Marshfield Tournament game Saturday against Astoria at Marshfield High School.
For North Bend, the Bulldogs finished second in pool play on Saturday. North Bend lost 0-2 to Junction City — the Tigers went on to win the pool and take second in the tournament — split with Coquille and beat Phoenix 2-0.
After pool play, North Bend lost to Astoria 25-13, 25-18 in the first round of the tournament. The Bulldogs hung around in the first set before the Fishermen tallied off a 13-4 run to close it out before running away with the second set.
“By the end, you can just see that they weren’t playing as quickly as they usually play. And it’s no excuse, the other teams are doing the same darn thing. It’s just an area that we need to gain some experience in,” said North Bend head coach Jessica Randle.
With three league games left on the schedule, the Bulldogs are currently in fifth place in the Midwestern League. The top four spots automatically go into the playoffs and with North Bend three games back of Thurston in fourth place, the Bulldogs are hoping to get in via the at-large qualifier.
The at-large spot is given to the higher ranked fifth place league coming out of the Midwestern or Mid-Willamette Conference. As of now North Bend is ranked 15th while Dallas and Crescent Valley, the fifth and sixth place teams from the Mid-Willamette, are ranked 16th and 17th respectively.
North Bend will be back in action at home on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. against Ashland. After water damage to the floor, Tuesday’s game will be the first game of the season in the North Bend High School gymnasium.
Reedsport reached the consolation final in the tournament, losing a three-set match to South Medford.
The Brave beat Phoenix and Brookings-Harbor on the way to the championship match and play their Sunset Conference finale Thursday at Toledo, trying to lock up second place and home-court advantage in the league playoffs.
Coquille, which lost its pool match to Junction City and split with North Bend and Phoenix, ended up in the consolation bracket, where the Red Devils had a bye before losing to South Medford 25-18, 25-15.
The Red Devils played without setter Drew Wilson all day, with Cheyenne Padgett and Spencer Gallino filling the role and combining for 42 assists through the day. Gallino also had 24 digs and five aces.
Ellie Ekelend had 24 kills, 22 digs and six aces while Saige Gallino had 17 kills, 25 digs and five aces. Hailey Combie had 13 kills and 25 digs and Mariah Jarrett had 28 digs.
The Red Devils are closing in on the Sunset Conference title and automatic spot in the Class 2A playoffs heading into the final week of the regular season, with home matches against Bandon on Tuesday and Waldport on Thursday.