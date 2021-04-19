North Bend got a spectacular pitching performance from Brylee Anderson and beat visiting Creswell 10-0 in five innings at Clyde Allen Field in North Bend’s season opener Friday.
Anderson pitched a one-hitter with no walks, facing just 16 batters and striking out eight. Anderson threw first-pitch strikes to 15 of the hitters and never got to a three-ball count against any batter.
“It was nice,” North Bend coach Brad Horning said, adding there was little to be critical of with Anderson’s outing.
Anderson also had two hits and two runs and drive in a run. Chase Platt had two hits and an RBI and Daylen Brown, Bridger Holmes, Hunter Wheeling and Knoll Gederos also had hits for North Bend.
North Bend led just 3-0 until scoring seven runs in the bottom of the fifth, when Creswell’s pitchers started struggling to find the plate. North Bend had four walks and three hit batters in that inning.
The game-ending run came on one of those, when Anderson walked to bring in fellow senior Brendan West.
PIRATES, TIGERS SPLIT: Marshfield’s baseball team split a Sky-Em League doubleheader at Junction City on Friday, winning a wild opener 11-10 before losing 9-5 in the nightcap, shorted to five innings due to darkness.
Marshfield took an 11-4 lead with seven runs in the top of the sixth inning in the opener and then had to hold on as Junction City scored six runs in the bottom of the half.
Wyatt Peck had a home run and scored two runs in the opener. DJ Daugherty had a double and triple and scored two runs, Drake Rogers had a double and three RBIs, Dom Montiel had two runs and two RBIs and Luke Parry drove in two runs and scored once.
Jaxson Fraser had a pair of solo home runs for Junction City.
Landon Croff pitched the first 5 1/3 innings for Marshfield, striking out eight.
Marshfield jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning of the nightcap, but Junction City scored five runs in the third and three in the fourth to build the lead. The game was called after Marshfield was out in the top of the fifth and there wasn’t enough daylight to guarantee another inning.
Rogers had a home run and Montiel had two hits and two RBIs in the second game. Waterman had two hits. Peck had a pair of runs.
REEDSPORT 16, COQUILLE 11: Reedsport had a big day hitting the ball in its season opener, a victory at Coquille on Friday morning.
“We had some young kids hit the ball really well today,” Reedsport coach Jason Lavigne said.
Sophomore Gabe Foster had three hits including a home run, freshman JB Noel had a double and two singles, junior John Train had a triple and two singles, junior Derek Johnson had a triple and single, and freshmen Cody Schuttpelz and Kenny Gould each had two hits, with Gould driving in four runs for the Brave.
“We hit the ball well, but struggled throwing strikes,” Lavigne said. “It’s a young team with a lot of talent.”
BANDON 14, TOLEDO 11: Colton Siewell had two hits, three walks and three RBIs and pitched the last four innings as the Tigers came from behind to beat the Boomers.
Cooper Lang and Wyer Dyatt both had triples for the Tigers.
“There was a lot of fight for our guys in a six-run comeback, but our defense was awful,” Bandon coach Jay Farrell said.
GOLD BEACH 10, MYRTLE POINT 7: The Panthers opened the season with a road win.
SOFTBALL
PIRATES TAKE TWO: Marshfield won a pair of high-scoring games at Junction City on Friday, taking the opener 16-6 and the nightcap 19-3.
The Vikings will try to keep their win streak going when they visit Siuslaw on Tuesday.
COQUILLE 5, REEDSPORT 2: Coquille beat visiting Reedsport on Friday.
MYRTLE POINT 12, GOLD BEACH 11: The Bobcats edged the visiting Panthers for their first win of the season.
TOLEDO 10, BANDON 4: The Tigers fell in their Sunset Conference opener on the road.