COQUILLE — Coach David Thomason and the Coquille Red Devils weren’t ecstatic about Friday’s football result.
The Amity Warriors rushed for 523 yards in a 48-0 win at Coquille, the Red Devils’ first home loss in four years.
But the Red Devils are trying to keep it in perspective. Coquille is now in the Class 2A ranks and won’t have to see Amity any longer as it makes its eventual push to Thanksgiving. The Warriors are probably also the best team Coquille will face all season.
“It’s easy to get caught up in the moment, absolutely,” Thomason said. “You gotta think the long game here.”
From the start, Amity’s size, strength and athleticism were a lot to handle.
Tyler Parr found Payton Richardson quickly for a 33-yard pass on Amity’s first drive, which ended in a touchdown, then Amity went to its tricky ground game with fakes and sweeps and pulling guards all over the place.
Coquille could never quite figure it out and Amity ran roughshod.
West Streeter rushed for 247 yards on just 16 carries with five touchdowns. Brian Hatch had 124 yards on seven carries with a touchdown. Amity had bruisers and swift guys around the edge. Coquille didn’t have an answer.
“We know where our weakness is,” Thomason said. “So we’re just gonna rep it and get better. That’s all there is to it.”
Coquille, meanwhile, had limited success offensively, especially in the second half, when then star running back Caiden Yates didn’t return after an injury.
Yates finished with 102 yards on nine carries, but one went for 62 and another for 31. The 62-yard run gave Coquille a first-and-goal from the Amity nine but the Warriors defense held for a three-and-out.
“Caiden is a big factor in us,” Jeremy Kistner said. “Last year he showed it. And this year he’s gonna continue to show it and it’s gonna continue to show.”
Coquille, though, still had bright spots.
The Red Devils never had terrible field position in their many kickoff returns, due in large part to Kistner, Tucker Godfrey and Yates. The trio combined for 95 kickoff return yards with Kistner leading with way with 56 on five efforts.
The junior Kistner was also solid in punting duties, getting Richardson to catch one at the 10 and Grady Arriola dropping him at the 9, he downed the next punt at the Amity 3, and Coquille downed a third in the third quarter at the Amity 16.
“We learned that we don’t have any give up, even when we put in some of our younger guys,” Thomason said.
Coquille returns to Sunset Conference play after four years in the Mountain Valley Conference and hosts Bandon to begin league play next week, looking to start another home winning streak.
Especially considering that Bandon won on Friday and will come into Coquille excited and looking to break a nine-year drought against the Red Devils.
“We’re really motivated,” Kistner said. “Everyone’s excited. We’re ready to get to work and show ‘em what we got.”