Marshfield sophomore Mason Ainsworth was named to the Sky-Em League’s first team for boys basketball, in voting by the league’s coaches.
Ainsworth was joined on the first team by player of the year Nick Stice of Marist Catholic and his teammates Ben Morehouse and Alec Vendetti, Braydon Thornton of Siuslaw and Junction City’s Riley Sangermano and Estifanos Gerdes.
Marshfield’s Pierce Davidson was on the second team and Dom Montiel and Land Ginn-Forsberg were honorable mention selections. Ginn-Forsberg also was on the all-defensive team.
For the girls, Marshfield’s Kaylin Dea was a second-team selection and Charlie Dea was on the all-defensive team.
Cottage Grove’s Matty Ladd was the player of the year. She was joined on the first team by teammates Gracie Arnold and Ema Gardner, Junciton City’s Cienna Hartle, Marist Catholic’s Jessica Roth and Elmira’s Paige Doerr.
Marist Catholic had both coaches of the year, Britton Reeser for the girls and Bart Pollard for the boys.
Sky-Em League
GIRLS
Player of the Year: Matty Ladd, Cottage Grove.
Coach of the Year: Britton Reeser, Marist Catholic.
First Team — Matty Ladd, jr, Cottage Grove; Gracie Arnold, soph, Cottage Grove; Cienna Hartle, soph, Junction City; Jessica Roth, sr, Marist Catholic; Ema Gardner, sr, Cottage Grove; Paige Doerr, fr, Elmira.
Second Team — Kaylen Dea, jr, Marshfield; Ali Bedacht, sr, Junction City; Mia Collins, sr, Siuslaw; Madison Holmes, fr, Marist Catholic; Madison Fuller, soph, Marist Catholic.
Honorable Mention — Mikaela Blomquist, jr, Cottage Grove; Megan Schatz, sr, Cottage Grove; Malia Williams, soph, Marist Catholic; Megan Porter, sr, Elmira; Ashley Feltz, sr, Elmira; Ashlynn Long, fr, Junction City; Brea Blankenship, jr, Siuslaw; Gracie Freudenthal, jr, Siuslaw.
All Defense Team — Charlie Dea, soph, Marshfield; Paige Reichenberger, sr, Elmira; Mikaela Blomquist, jr, Cottage Grove; Jillian Liebersbach, jr, Junction City; Brea Blankenship, jr, Siuslaw; Madison Fuller, soph, Marist Catholic.
BOYS
Player of the Year: Nick Stice, Marist Catholic.
Coach of the Year: Bart Pollard, Marist Catholic
First Team — Nick Stice, sr, Marist Catholic; Ben Morehouse, jr, Marist Catholic; Mason Ainsworth, soph, Marshfield; Braydon Thornton, soph, Siuslaw; Alec Vendetti, jr, Marist Catholic; Riley Sangermano, jr, Junction City; Estifanos Gerdes, sr, Junction City.
Second Team — Jayden Cameron, soph, Cottage Grove; Pierce Davidson, soph, Marshfield; J.J. Anderson, sr, Marist Catholic; Jacob Marr, jr, Elmira; Chris Ohman, soph, Junction City; Bryson Forsman, jr, Elmira.
Honorable Mention — Zach Anlauf, sr, Cottage Grove; Dom Montiel, soph, Marshfield; Landon Ginn-Forsberg, sr, Marshfield; Liam McClennan, jr, Siuslaw; Christian Davis, sr, Elmira; Ben Heitz, jr, Junction City; Tresyn Harbert, jr, Marist Catholic; Brody Terry, soph, Siuslaw.
All Defensive Team — Estifanos Gerdes, sr, Junction City; Daetyrl Berry, sr, Cottage Grove; J.J. Anderson, sr, Marist Catholic; Landon Ginn-Forsberg, sr, Marshfield; Braydon Thornton, soph, Siuslaw; Bryson Forsman, jr, Elmira.