COOS BAY — The operative word for Marshfield on Friday night in its first-round Class 4A football playoff game was adjustments.
The Pirates, playing against the unusual and tricky style of North Marion, switched its defensive formation and focused more on running the ball in the second quarter as Marshfield turned a 21-16 lead midway through the second period into a 49-16 win, scoring 28 unanswered points and forcing four turnovers while advancing to the quarterfinals for the second straight season.
“The feeling is we’re all really happy we took this W tonight,” Josiah Niblett said. “We’re all really happy our season didn’t end here and we’ll get practicing next week to get ready to play Mazama.”
The Vikings beat Woodburn 30-21 and will visit Pete Susick Stadium next week.
Marshfield’s quick-strike passing attack appeared to have North Marion’s pressure-heavy defense figured out early on.
Grant Woolsey hit Cory Stover on a short seam route over the blitzing linebackers and in front of the retreating secondary and the big tight end broke a tackle, got a good downfield block from Chase Howerton and scored a 75-yard touchdown on the game’s second play.
Following North Marion’s first of seven fumbles, three of which the Huskies lost, Woolsey hit Howerton on a quick play-action that left Howerton wide open running down the seam for a 14-yard touchdown to give Marshfield a 14-0 lead just more than four minutes into the game.
Then Marshfield forced a punt and needed 10 plays to score, with Woolsey checking to a hot route to get Tyler Thornton the ball quickly with North Marion’s cornerbacks playing off, allowing the junior receiver to break a tackle at the Huskies 3 and waltz in for a 19-yard touchdown. Just 13 seconds into the second quarter, Marshfield led 21-0 and the rout was looming.
But North Marion was the first to adjust.
Behind tough runner Samuel Garcia, the Huskies started moving the ball consistently straight up the middle against Marshfield’s 4-3 defense, and the Pirates were slow to adjust at first.
Following Thornton’s touchdown, Garcia was the main attraction, running four straight dive plays to claim 35 yards after the drive started at the 50 after a short kick from Arturo Ledesma, setting up a 15-yard end around touchdown by Brady Hansen.
With Garcia having so much success up the middle, Marshfield started selling out to get there, which opened up the outside runs that North Marion used to score.
Marshfield tried to run a double pass on the ensuing drive, but Niblett was pressured and forced one to Thornton, and it got picked off by Johnny Page for Marshfield’s only turnover of the night, shifting momentum to the other sideline.
North Marion capitalized, again using Garcia to attract all the defense’s attention, then Hansen scored on the Huskies’ second play of the drive on another end around, this from 18 yards out, to cut Marshfield’s lead to 21-16 with 8:11 left in the half.
It was here Marshfield adjusted.
Offensively, it decided its line could handle the North Marion front, and it did.
After the Huskies surprise onside kick went out of bounds, and five more yards were tacked on after a North Marion player touched it before the 10-yard mark, Niblett and Sirus Robie slammed into the North Marion front, averaging more than 7 yards per carry in simple running plays, culminating in a tough 7-yard score from Robie to extend the Pirate lead to 28-16.
“We ran up the middle a lot, and they just thought we were gonna run up the middle,” Niblett said. “Then we bounced it outside and they weren’t expecting it.”
It was the halftime defensive adjustment that paid the most dividends for the Pirates, though.
Pirates defensive coordinator Mike Seedborg switched his defense from the usual 4-3 Cover 2 look to a more unconventional 5-3 Cover 3 look, moving middle linebacker Niblett to nose tackle with a hand on the ground in the hopes of stopping Garcia’s unfettered runs through the middle.
It worked.
After racking up 96 yards on the ground in the first half, Garcia had just 41 in the second half. Without the interior runs pulling Marshfield’s attention from the perimeter, Hansen had only five yards in the second half after finishing the first half with 39.
It left North Marion going to the passing game, which isn’t its strength, and Marshfield tossed up a second-half goose egg with the help of a Noah Niblett interception in the end zone to preserve the feat.
“I was real proud of the kids, real proud of the coaching staff, too,” Pirates coach John Lemmons said. “The defensive coaching staff made real good halftime adjustments. Went to a more 5-3 cover 3 look, which I didn’t feel real good about, but they proved me a liar. It’s good to have good coaches.”
Josiah, the elder Niblett recovered two fumbles for Marshfield on Friday night, earning praise from his coach for switching positions on the fly and having a nose for the football.
“He did a pretty good job for not playing as a down guy very much in his football career,” Lemmons said. “I thought he had a really good defensive game tonight.”
Similarly, Marshfield’s interior run game kept the North Marion blitzing linebackers honest in the second half.
Where they were selling out to, often effectively, get to Woolsey in that second quarter, Marshfield started dumping screen passes to Robie or tossing sweeps to Devin Benson.
The latter rushed for 126 yards as he works back from injury to get back into the rushing rotation behind Josiah Niblett and Robie.
“We just told Grant Woolsey to get rid of the ball quick, run the ball fast and get it out of their hands so they can’t get in the backfield and stop us,” Thornton said. “It works really well. When they run hard, they do some great things.”
More than half of Benson’s yards came on a 65-yard touchdown, and Thornton closed the scoring with a 74-yard touchdown on a tunnel screen, catching at the line of scrimmage and running up a wide open middle of the field to provide the final nail.
Marshfield now faces Mazama, which runs an offense similar to North Marion, in the quarterfinals next week.
“They’re gonna have three backs in the backfield, double tight wishbone and they’re gonna try to run the ball down our throats,” Lemmons said. “Lot of what we just saw tonight.”