wrestling
Metro Creative Connection

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

A trio of South Coast grapplers won their weight classes in the annual Coast Classic in North Bend on Saturday.

Coquille’s Riley Jones was the winner at 182 pounds, pinning Harrisburg’s Bryce Chilgren late in the third period. Jones had pins in his first two matches and decisions in his next two heading into the championship match.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Are you hoping for a white Christmas? 

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters