Reedsport brothers Aaron and Christian Solomon both won individual titles and Coquille finished fourth in the team race in the Class 2A-1A state wrestling tournament Saturday.
Aaron Solomon was champion at 132 pounds, beating Glide’s Dennak Towne 11-4 in the championship match.
Christian Solomon, meanwhile, beat Lakeview’s Wyatt Patszke 10-7 in the championship bout at 145 pounds.
Their brother, Adam, Reedsport’s only other wrestler to advance to state, lost in the consolation semifinals at 138 pounds, one match from placing (only the top four placed in each age group in Class 2A-1A.
Coquille, meanwhile, had three placers and had two others eliminated one round from placing.
Brayden Clayburn, wrestling at 182 pounds, won his first match before losing to the top seed, but won four straight consolation matches by pins to place third.
Riley Jones (195 pounds) also placed third, reaching the semifinals before losing and then had pins in the consolation semifinals and third-place match. And Tommy Vigue, who had two pins to reach the semifinals the first day of the tournament, also lost in the semifinals before recording pins in the consolation semifinals and third-place match.
Ethan Elmer reached the semifinals at 152 pounds, but lost that match and in the consolation semifinals to just miss the podium. Tom Riley (220 pounds) also was eliminated one match from placing and Tony Flroez (132) was eliminated one round earlier.
The Red Devils, who started the tournament with seven wrestlers, finished fourth in the team race won by Culver.
Myrtle Point, the third South Coast team in the tournament, had one placer. Like Clayburn, Caleb Brickey won his first match before being sent to the consolation bracket, where he had four straight pins to place third at 220 pounds.
Three other Bobcats all lost one match from placing — Sam Groves (113 pounds), Bailey Thompson (126) and Logan Clayburn (182). Logan Clayburn had two straight pins to reach the semifinals before losing two straight matches.
Reedsport finished seventh and Myrtle Point ninth in the team race.
Class 5A
North Bend had a pair of placers and two others who lost one match from the placing round.
Cutter Woodworth (182 pounds) and Neal Walter (285) both placed sixth in the tournament. Ethan Ingram (126) and Liam Buskerud (152) each lost one round before placing.
North Bend finished 15th in the team race, won by Crescent Valley.
Class 4A
Marshfield didn’t have any placers in the state tournament, but Siuslaw had several, including a pair of runners-up.
For the Pirates, Jonathan Calvert just missed placing, recording two pins in the consolation bracket at 138 pounds before being eliminated one match from placing. Spencer Pederson (106) and Rowdy Lewis (126) each won a single match.
For Siuslaw, both Elijah LaCosse (145 pounds) and Christian Newlan (220) finished second in their weight classes.
Ryan Jennings (160 pounds) placed fifth and Yoskar De La Mora (120) and Dayne Muller (182) each were sixth. Hunter Petterson (132) was eliminated one round from placing.
Siuslaw finished sixth and Marshfield 26th in the team race, which was won by Sweet Home.