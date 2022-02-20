Coquille had a trio of champions and Myrtle Point had two in the Class 2A-1A District 3 wrestling tournament at Myrtle Point on Saturday.
The Red Devils finished third in the team race behind Illinois Valley and Lakeview. Myrtle Point was ninth.
Coquille’s champions were Caden Landmark, who beat Glendale’s Aaron Martin 6-2 in the title match at 132 pounds; Tommy Vigue, who pinned Camas Valley’s Kaden Thompson in 2 minutes and 30 seconds in the 220-pound final; and Tom Riley, who beat Rogue River’s Christian Moody 4-1 for the title at 285 pounds.
Myrtle Point’s Bailey Thompson won the 120-pound weight class, beating Talen Shaffer of Illinois Valley 15-7 in the final. At 195, Myrtle Point’s Logan Clayburn beat Coquille’s Riley Jones 6-3 for the title. Jones also qualified for the state tournament as the runner-up.
Coquille had one other wrestler in the running for a state berth — Tony Florez, who was third at 138 pounds. Three of the four wrestlers who placed third at the four district tournaments were to be selected for state.
Myrtle Point’s Sam Groves was fourth at 120 pounds, while Coquille’s Kieran Sherritt was fourth at 220 and teammate Cameron Houston fourth at 145. Coquille’s Nevaeha Florez (120) and Myrtle Point’s Jacob Koser (160) each placed eighth.
DISTRICT 2: Reedsport twins Aaron and Adam Solomon each claimed titles in the tournament at Lowell High School.
Aaron Solomon edged Glide’s Dennak Towne 7-6 in the final at 132 pounds and Adam Solomon beat Lowell’s Isaiah Thurman 12-7 for the championship at 138.
Oakland won the team title with Central Linn second and Reedsport seventh.
The Class 2A-1A state tournament is Saturday at Culver High School. The same site hosts the girls state tournament Thursday.