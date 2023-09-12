Marshfield’s volleyball team avenged its lone loss of the season, sweeping host Crater on Thursday, 25-13, 25-20, 25-19.
The Pirates, the defending state champions for Class 4A, also swept Sweet Home in a nonleague match at home Tuesday 25-12, 25-13, 25-15.
On Saturday, they joined Bay Area rival North Bend in being eliminated from the Cascade tournament by Class 3A power Sisters.
The Outlaws knocked North Bend out of the bracket with a 25-13, 25-13 win and then beat Marshfield 25-15, 25-20. The Pirates’ loss to Crater also came in a tournament.
Marshfield opens Sky-Em League play on Thursday at Junction City and hosts Cottage Grove next Tuesday before hosting North Eugene, Thurston and Cascade in the Battle at the Bay tournament on Sept. 23.
BULLDOGS ROLLING: North Bend won twice during the week to remain perfect in regular matches on the season. Their only defeat is the setback to Sisters on Saturday. The Bulldogs swept host Douglas 25-19, 25-16, 25-16 on Tuesday and beat Coquille 25-23, 25-16, 26-24 on Thursday.
The Bulldogs open Sky-Em League play at home against Marist Catholic on Thursday and also host Junction City on Monday.
RED DEVILS TOP TOLEDO: Before North Bend handed Coquille its first loss of the season, the Red Devils beat host Toledo 25-11, 25-19, 25-18 on Tuesday.
Coquille also swept Reedsport at North Bend on Thursday, 25-14, 25-12, 25-22.
The Red Devils take a 7-1 record into their Far West League opener at home against Rogue River on Tuesday. They also visit Sutherlin on Thursday and are at Yamhill-Carlton on Saturday for a tournament.
BOBCATS WIN: Myrtle Point swept visiting Pacific to open Skyline League play on Thursday, beating the Pirates 25-15, 25-18, 25-21.
The Bobcats, 5-1 on the season, host Elkton on Tuesday and visit Days Creek on Thursday this week.
Pacific, which is still seeking its first win, fell to visiting Reedsport in a five-set match Tuesday and hosts Yoncalla on Tuesday and Camas Valley on Thursday.
CRUISERS WIN: Powers bounced back from losing the first set to beat host Camas Valley 22-25, 25-16, 25-23, 30-28 on Thursday in the Cruisers’ Skyline League opener.
The Cruisers, who are 3-1 overall after losing their first match of the season in a nonleague contest Friday at Bandon, host Riddle on Thursday and visit Glendale on Saturday this week.
TIGERS TAKE THREE: Bandon tuned up for Valley Coast Conference play with its first three wins of the season.
The Tigers beat host Myrtle Point 14-25, 25-23, 25-16 on Wednesday and beat both Powers and Days Creek at home on Friday.
Bandon is at Gold Beach on Tuesday and Waldport on Thursday and then plays both Toledo and Monroe at Monroe on Saturday in a busy opening week to the league schedule.
REEDSPORT DROPS MATCHES: Reedsport fell to both Elkton and North Douglas in straight sets at home Saturday in the Brave’s final preseason contest.
Elkton beat Reedsport 25-19, 25-7, 26-24 and North Douglas topped the Brave 25-22, 25-13, 25-12.
The Brave visit Oakland on Tuesday and Gold Beach on Thursday and then face Central Linn and East Linn Christian at East Linn Christian on Saturday.
Gold Beach will be seeking its first win when it hosts Bandon and Reedsport this week and is at Monroe on Saturday along with Bandon to face the host Dragons and Toledo.