Volleyball

Marshfield’s volleyball team avenged its lone loss of the season, sweeping host Crater on Thursday, 25-13, 25-20, 25-19.

The Pirates, the defending state champions for Class 4A, also swept Sweet Home in a nonleague match at home Tuesday 25-12, 25-13, 25-15.

1
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Are you ready for the change from summer to fall?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters