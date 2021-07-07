A trio of recent South Coast high school graduates are heading to college with full-ride scholarships through the Chick Evans caddie scholarship program.
Josh Minkler of Bandon, Dylan Walling of North Bend and Luis Arellano of Marshfield were among 12 students from Oregon chosen for the prestigious scholarship, which provides full housing a tuition. The scholarship is valued at an estimated $120,000 over four years.
All three have served as caddies at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.
The scholarship program, founded by famed Chicago amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr., is presented by the Western Golf Association.
“Each of these deserving young students epitomizes what our program has been about since its creation in 1930,” said WGA Chairman Kevin Buggy. “Their dedication, hard work and sacrifice is humbling, and we are honored to be able to help them pursue their dreams.”
There are currently 1,045 Evans scholars enrolled in 19 universities across the nation, and more than 11,320 caddies have graduated as Evans Scholars since the program was founded.
“These young students all have shown excellence in the classroom and in their communities, as well as on the golf course,” said John Kaczkowski, “We welcome them to the Evans Scholars family.”
Minkler, Walling and Arellano join that group this fall.
The scholarship recipients are chosen based on four criteria: a strong caddie record, excellent academics, demonstrated financial need and outstanding character.
In addition to earning the full scholarship, the program has taught them life lessons that will help them in college and beyond.
“The biggest lesson I’ve learned through being a caddie is work ethic and determination,” Walling said. “There are so many rounds that I caddied where the wind was gusting at 30 mph, and it’s raining sideways, and you have to keep pushing through the brutal conditions. Your feet feel like bricks because of all the rain and wind, but no matter what if you keep going you eventually reach the end of the round and get rewarded with your pay.
“I learned from these experiences and use them in my everyday life now.”
Minkler said he joined the program with little knowledge of golf and no knowledge of how to be a caddie.
“But the program is so well put together that I learned very quick about how to be a good caddie,” he said. “I’m thankful for the Bandon Dunes (Golf Resort) and all of those involved in the Evans program who made this all possible.”
Minkler added that he has grown through the program.
“One thing I’ve learned and applied in my life from caddying is confidence,” he said. “I think confidence is crucial for clear advice and communication. I’ve also improved my social skills which I know will be beneficial as I progress through life.”
Minkler was an all-league baseball player for Bandon, while Walling and Arellano played golf for their respective schools.
All three also were stellar students. Minkler and Walling both were among valedictorians in their graduating classes and Arellano was a regular honor roll student and received a number of other scholarships.
Now they are looking ahead to college.
“As an Evans Scholar, I know I’ve been given a rare opportunity to expand my horizons and grow myself as an individual,” Minkler said. “I’m looking forward to discovering new passions and things I will want to pursue beyond school.
“To me, being an Evans scholar means that I have a responsibility to strive for excellence and to be a leader.”
Walling has similar excitement.
“Being around a community in college that has similar interests to mine will provide me a safe environment to be myself and grow as a person,” he said.
Walling also values the scholarship, which combined with the Ford Family Foundation Scholarship means “I will have no financial burden that most college students face. This will allow me to focus on my studies truly.
“I can’t wait for this fantastic opportunity and am so grateful for it.”
Evans Scholarship recipients who were sponsored by Bandon Dunes Golf Resort
2020: Coel Stark, North Bend.
2019: Jackson Kennon, Bandon; Alexandria Wilson, North Bend.
2018: Amie Brecheisen, North Bend.
2017: Nathan Midyette, North Bend; Thomas Mitchell, North Bend; Bailey Ouderkirk. North Bend.
2016: Makenna Crocker, North Bend; Samuel Lundquist, Reedsport; Andrew Peters, Bandon.
2015: Trenton Berrian, North Bend; William Mahr, Coos Bay; Devin Olson, North Bend; Nina Pelayo, Bandon; Christopher Seldon, North Bend.
2014: Shawn Peters, Bandon; Alaina Russell, Bandon; Jonathan Wilhite, Bandon.
2013: Claire Ledig, Bandon; Francis Merriam, Bandon; Kevin Johnson, North Bend; Nathan Petrie, North Bend;
2012: Hannah Gibson, Bandon; James Kirkpatrick, North Bend.
2011: Jaira Chaffee, Bandon; Caitie Karcher, Reedsport; Ian Pelayo, Bandon; Jaron Thatcher, North Bend; Paul Woytus, Marshfield.
2010: Hunter Hensler, North Bend; Tyler Klein, Marshfield; Rachel Ledig, Bandon; Caitlyn McLaughlin, Bandon; Andy Santos, Bandon; Audrey Moss-Strong, Bandon.
2009: Corey Downs, Marshfield; Blake Larkin, Bandon; Tyler Park, Bandon.
2008: Craig Minkler, Bandon; Tommy Nixon, Marshfield; Cameron Winfrey, Marshfield; Brian Haueter, Bandon.
2007: Loren Benson, Bandon; Kyle Crawford, Marshfield; Matt Crocker, Marshfield.
2006: Sterling Lentz, Marshfield; Tav Scott, Marshfield.
2005: Forrest Hogue, Marshfield; Jana Rogers, Bandon.
2004: Brady Hampton, Marshfield.
2003: Nick Gerritsen, Marshfield; Kayla Lawrence, Marshfield.