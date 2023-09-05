North Bend’s football team opened the season with a big road win, topping Crater 30-28 on Thursday in Central Point.
It was a big turnaround for the Bulldogs, who were blanked by Crater last year 52-0 and also were shut out by the Comets in 2021, 31-0.
This year North Bend beat the Comets with tough defense that included a goal-line stand.
“The kids fought hard against a much larger team and grinded out the victory,” North Bend coach Gary Prince said.
He credited Rocky Johnson, Aiden Nelson, Jake Perry and Robert Champlin with leading a defense that made key plays all night.
Quarterback Cole Hansen led North Bend’s offense, which amassed 345 yards passing and another 162 on the ground. Hansen completed 17 of 26 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 67 yards and a score on 13 carries.
Sam Mickelson had three catches for 116 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to help secure the victory. Nelson had five catches for 35 yards and Wyatt Kohlmeyer had two big receptions for 23 yards in the middle of the field to keep drives alive. Prince said Logan Hall and Perry led the line up front.
Clayton Wharton had a 28- yard field goal in the first half for North Bend.
The Bulldogs host Willamette on Friday before opening league play at home against Marshfield on Sept. 15.
North Bend’s JV team shut out the Comets 26-0.
BANDON 28, COLTON 6: The Tigers used a big second half to win their season opener on the road Friday.
After being shut out in the first half with a drive stalling at Colton’s 1-yard line and two more inside the 25, Bandon finished drives in the second half to pull away for the win.
Quarterback Eli Freitag led the way on offense with 260 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries. He also added a 32-yard passing touchdown to Stealth Franklin.
Franklin led the defense with 11 tackles and Colton Siewell had seven tackles, including a pair of sacks.
Bandon’s JV team beat Colton 32-20 before the varsity contest with Reggie Turner rushing for three scores.
The start to the season was a good one for a growing program, coach Dustin Carmack said, adding that the Tigers have 38 players in the program, led by eight seniors.
“We are excited for the season,” he said.
Bandon hosts Toledo on Friday before opening the league season against the combined North Douglas/ Yoncalla team next weekend.
REEDSPORT 34, RIVERSIDE/IONE 0: The Brave opened the season with a shutout win at home, blanking the Pirates.
The win snapped a 10- game losing streak for Reedsport, which did not win a game last fall.
The Brave visit Waldport on Friday before opening league play the following week at Oakland.
COQUILLE 35, BROOKINGS-HARBOR 14: The Red Devils opened the season with a win over the Bruins at home.
Since the Far West League has 10 schools for football, every contest is a league game for Coquille. The team is at Phoenix this coming Friday.
MYRTLE POINT 54, ADRIAN 46: The Bobcats opened the eight-player season with a shootout win over Adrian at Dufur, the first of consecutive long road trips for Myrtle Point.
This week, the Bobcats face Cove in a game at Bend High School on Saturday.
Myrtle Point opens the league season at home on Saturday, Sept. 23, against Chiloquin.
POWERS 40, GLENDALE 0: The Cruisers shut out the Pirates in a nonleague game to open the season at home. The teams will play a league game later in the season.
Powers opens its six-man league schedule at home Saturday against North Lake.
TILLAMOOK 45, MARSHFIELD 20: The Pirates fell on the road to the Cheesemakers, who were ranked fourth in the preseason poll and reached the championship game last fall.
Marshfield is home Friday against Cascade before the rivalry game next week with North Bend.