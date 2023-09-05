football
North Bend’s football team opened the season with a big road win, topping Crater 30-28 on Thursday in Central Point.

It was a big turnaround for the Bulldogs, who were blanked by Crater last year 52-0 and also were shut out by the Comets in 2021, 31-0.

