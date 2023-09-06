volleyball
Metro Creative Connection

Marshfield’s volleyball team is off to a 5-1 start to the new season.

The Pirates reached the championship match of the Challenger Invitational in Medford, falling to Crater in three sets, 10-25, 25-17, 15-12.

