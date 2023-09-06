Marshfield’s volleyball team is off to a 5-1 start to the new season.
The Pirates reached the championship match of the Challenger Invitational in Medford, falling to Crater in three sets, 10-25, 25-17, 15-12.
Earlier in bracket play, the Pirates beat Corbett 25-20, 23-25, 25-15 and topped Creswell 25-20, 25-20.
The Pirates then won their first three regular matches, including two against larger schools in Eugene. Marshfield beat Summit of Bend 25-22, 25-17, 25-19 and topped host Sheldon 19-25, 25-19, 25-23, 26-24.
Marshfield also beat Crook County 25-23, 25-13, 25- 15. Marshfield had opened the season with a sweep of Hidden Valley, 25-9, 25-14, 25-10.
The Pirates host Sweet Home on Tuesday, get another shot at Crater on Wednesday in Central Point and compete in the Cascade Invitational this weekend.
BULLDOGS START 3-0: North Bend won its first three matches. The Bulldogs topped Hidden Valley 26-28, 25-15, 25-18, 25-20 to start the year.
North Bend also beat Siuslaw 25-10, 25-23, 25- 18 on Tuesday and topped Newport on Thursday, 25-19, 25-21, 25-13.
North Bend visits Douglas on Tuesday, hosts Coquille on Thursday and plays in the Cascade Invitational this coming weekend.
COQUILLE WINS FIVE: The Red Devils opened the season with five straight wins, four of them in sweeps.
Coquille beat Bandon 25-17, 25-17 25-12 and then topped host Siuslaw 25-17, 21-25, 25-19, 25-21 on Aug. 26.
The Red Devils swept host Waldport on Tuesday and then won two matches at home on Thursday, beating Harrisburg 25-14, 25-22, 25-15 and topping Oakland 25-6, 25-8, 25-13.
Coquille is at Toledo on Tuesday and faces Reedsport and host North Bend on Thursday before opening Far West League play Sept. 12 at home against Rogue River.
BOBCATS WIN THREE: Myrtle Point opened the season with a 25-23, 25-21, 25- 12 win over visiting Toledo on Aug. 29 and then won twice at the Dufur Classic, beating Enterprise on Friday 25-22, 25-12, 25-15 and sweeping Cove 25-18, 25-19, 25-21 on Saturday.
Myrtle Point hosts Marshfield’s JV squad and Bandon on Wednesday and opens Skyline League play at home against Pacific on Thursday.
CRUISERS TAKE TWO: Powers tuned up for Skyline League play with a pair of sweeps at home.
The Cruisers beat Gold Beach 25-15, 25-18, 25-13 on Tuesday and topped Pacific 25-23, 25-20, 25-15 on Thursday.
Powers is at Camas Valley to start Skyline League play Wednesday.
BANDON SEEKS WIN: Bandon started the season with five losses. In addition to losing to Coquille, the Tigers also fell to host Siuslaw 25- 10, 25-15, 25-15 on Aug. 26.
On Aug. 29, the Tigers fell to Oakridge 25-16, 25-19, 25-17 and lost to host North Douglas 25-23, 25-19, 25-21. The Tigers fell to Umpqua Valley Christian on Thursday 25-10, 15-25, 25-18, 25-20.
Bandon is at Myrtle Point on Wednesday and hosts Powers and Days Creek on Friday before opening Valley Coast Conference league play at Gold Beach on Tuesday.
PACIFIC STARTS 0-2: The Pirates lost a pair of nonleague road matches against league foes. In addition to their loss at Powers on Thursday, the Pirates fell at Camas Valley on Tuesday, 25-10, 25-10, 25-12.
Pacific hosts Reedsport on Tuesday before opening league play at Myrtle Point on Thursday.
BRAVE FALL: Reedsport lost its opening match of the season to Marshfield’s junior varsity squad on Wednesday, 25-17, 25-4, 25-12.
The Brave face Coquille at North Bend on Thursday and host both Elkton and North Douglas on Saturday before opening Valley Coast Conference play at Oakland on Tuesday.