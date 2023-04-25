baseball
Bandon’s baseball team picked up a big nonleague win Thursday, when they traveled to Roseburg and beat Umpqua Valley Christian 4-1 behind a pitching gem by Colton Siewell.

The Tigers, who also beat Toledo 18-4 in a Class 2A-1A District 4 contest on Wednesday, have won six in a row after their 2-4 start and are 5-0 in league play.

