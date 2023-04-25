Bandon’s baseball team picked up a big nonleague win Thursday, when they traveled to Roseburg and beat Umpqua Valley Christian 4-1 behind a pitching gem by Colton Siewell.
The Tigers, who also beat Toledo 18-4 in a Class 2A-1A District 4 contest on Wednesday, have won six in a row after their 2-4 start and are 5-0 in league play.
This week, they are at Myrtle Point for a key league game Tuesday, host Coquille in a nonleague game Wednesday and host Siletz Valley on Friday. They also visit Brookings-Harbor for a nonleague contest Monday.
MYRTLE POINT 10, TOLEDO 0: Myrtle Point won its fourth straight league game by double digits on Friday, shutting out the host Boomers.
But the Bobcats suffered their second league loss Saturday, falling at Gold Beach 12-2 (they earlier lost to Bandon 4-3).
The Bobcats are at Waldport on Thursday.
Reedsport is at Gold Beach on Tuesday and hosts Toledo on Friday before playing a nonleague game at Oakland on Saturday. All this week’s games for the Brave were postponed.
MARIST CATHOLIC 9, MARSHFIELD 1: The Spartans won the first game of a scheduled Sky-Em League doubleheader with the host Pirates on Friday.
The second game was postponed due to the weather.
Marshfield had been coming off a midweek win at Hidden Valley, where they beat the Mustangs 7-5.
The Pirates are 0-4 in league play heading into Tuesday’s game at North Bend.
The Bulldogs had their lone league game against Cottage Grove postponed twice, setting up a week with four games, all at Clyde Allen Field. North Bend hosts Cottage Grove on Monday, Marshfield on Tuesday and Marist Catholic for a doubleheader on Friday.
Marshfield is at Junction City for a twin bill on Friday.
RED DEVILS SPLIT TWO: Coquille split a doubleheader at Douglas in Far West League play on Tuesday, winning the opener 4-3 but losing 13-3 in the nightcap.
Coquille also split a doubleheader Saturday against visiting Lakeview, winning 10-0 and losing 9-2, leaving them 4-7 in league play.
Their only game this week is Wednesday’s nonleague game against Bandon. They return to league play on Saturday, May 6, when they visit Glide.
SOFTBALL
PIRATES SPLIT: Marshfield split a twin bill with visiting Marist Catholic at SWOCC on Friday, winning the opener 10-8 but losing the nightcap 19-15.
The Pirates are 3-2 in league heading into a game Tuesday at North Bend, which was 3-0 heading into a Monday make-up game against Cottage Grove.
The Pirates also play a doubleheader at Junction City on Friday while North Bend hosts Marist Catholic for two Friday.
BANDON 15, EDDYVILLE 5: The Tigers picked up their second win of the season when they shut out Eddyville on Friday.
Bandon improved to 2-2 in Class 2A-1A District 5 play heading into a makeup game Saturday against Toledo, which the Tigers lost 20-7. They also visit Myrtle Point on Tuesday and have a nonleague doubleheader at Illinois Valley on Friday.
This week, in addition to facing Bandon, the Bobcats have a nonleague game at Coquille on Thursday and are at Waldport on Friday and Gold Beach on Saturday in league games before their first showdown with Reedsport next Tuesday.
Reedsport remained in first place in the league at 4-0 after both its games during the week were canceled. The Brave are at Gold Beach on Tuesday and host Toledo on Friday this week.
TROJANS SWEEP COQUILLE: Coquille lost both games of a Far West League doubleheader at Douglas on Wednesday, falling 21-6 and 29-10.
The Red Devils, who also had a doubleheader at Lakeview on Saturday postponed, fell to 0-9 in league play. They don’t have another league game until hosting Glide on May 6, but do have games against Myrtle Point on Thursday at home and next Wednesday at Myrtle Point.