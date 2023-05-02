baseball
Metro Creative Connection

Bandon’s baseball team continued its unbeaten run in Class 2A-1A District 4 with wins over Myrtle Point and Siletz Valley last week. The Tigers also beat Coquille in a nonleague game.

The Myrtle Point contest was a big one since the Bobcats almost beat Bandon in their first matchup. This one was close, too, with the Tigers winning 4-2, the winning runs coming on a two-run homer by Will Panagakis in the top of the seventh inning.

