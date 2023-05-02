Bandon’s baseball team continued its unbeaten run in Class 2A-1A District 4 with wins over Myrtle Point and Siletz Valley last week. The Tigers also beat Coquille in a nonleague game.
The Myrtle Point contest was a big one since the Bobcats almost beat Bandon in their first matchup. This one was close, too, with the Tigers winning 4-2, the winning runs coming on a two-run homer by Will Panagakis in the top of the seventh inning.
“Will had a great tame,” Bandon coach Mike Hershberger said. “I’m so proud of him.”
Panagakis had four hits, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Colton Siewell held the Bobcats to five hits and struck out 16 to pick up the win.
Bandon edged Coquille 5-4, with Dylan Kamph collecting three hits and Brandon Wilson two hits, including a double. Conner Devine pitched a complete game to pick up the win.
Bandon pounded Siletz Valley 17-2 on Friday for its ninth straight win overall. At 7-0, the Tigers lead the league with Reedsport second at 5-1.
Bandon traveled to Brookings-Harbor for a nonleague game Monday (results were not available) and travel to Waldport on Tuesday and Gold Beach on Friday.
Reedsport, meanwhile, swept a doubleheader from Gold Beach 8-7 and 7-3 and beat Toledo 17-6. The Brave are at Myrtle Point on Tuesday and Waldport on Friday.
Myrtle Point is 5-3 and tied with Gold Beach for third. The Bobcats beat Waldport on Friday and host Eddyville on Friday in addition to their big game against Reedsport.
Gold Beach swept a doubleheader from Eddyville on Friday (30-1 and 15-1) and is at Siletz Valley on Tuesday.
BULLDOGS SPLIT WITH SPARTANS: North Bend handed Marist Catholic its first Sky-Em League loss in the second game of a doubleheader Friday, beating the Spartans 6-3.
Marist Catholic won the opener 8-1 and also beat North Bend 9-0 in the season opener to take the season series from the Bulldogs.
The Spartans are 5-1 in league play and North Bend is 5-2.
The Bulldogs visit third-place Junction City on Tuesday and are at Cottage Grove for a doubleheader Friday. They also have a nonleague game at Taft next Monday before closing the regular season with a doubleheader at Marshfield on May 12.
North Bend won the first meeting with the Pirates on Tuesday, beating Marshfield 10-4 at Clyde Allen Field.
Marshfield lost both games of a doubleheader to Junction City, 13-3 and 10-7, and will aim for its first league win when Cottage Grove visits on Tuesday, the Pirates’ only game this week.
SOFTBALL
PIRATES SWEEP GAMES: Marshfield won all three of its games during the week, including handing rival North Bend its first Sky-Em League setback.
The Pirates swept Junction City 15-0 and 17-6 on Friday to improve to 6-2 in Sky-Em League play.
Marshfield beat North Bend 11-4 earlier in the week.
“Marshfield deserved this one,” North Bend coach John Olson said. “They made no mistakes and took advantage of ours.”
Tatum Montiel had three hits and four RBIs for the Pirates and also pitched a complete game in the win over the Bulldogs. Makenna Johnson had a double and single and scored four runs for Marshfield and Faith Hite had three runs. Jayla Johnson scored twice.
Emma Spalding had three hits for North Bend and Erica McClintock had a double and drove in two runs. Sarah Shore drove in the other two.
The Pirates host Cottage Grove on Tuesday and have a nonleague game at Glide on Thursday.
BULLDOGS TAKE TWO: North Bend bounced back from the Marshfield loss by sweeping Marist catholic on Friday, winning 18-3 and 9-3.
Shore had a big day for North Bend, both in the pitching circle and at the plate. She had a single, double and home run in the first game, driving in five runs.
McClintock had two doubles and a single and drove in four runs, while scoring three. Spalding had two hits, three runs and two RBIs and Mira Riddle scored three runs. Ally Burgmeier had two hits, two RBIs and a run.
In the nightcap, Mckenzie Breakfield had at three hits, including a home run, and Laila Veloz also had a home run and drove in two runs. Angel Andrade had two hits and Spalding scored twice.
“We as a team played as well as we have all season,” Olson said. “It was nice to see the girls bounce back after the Marshfield game.”
North Bend is on the road for the rest of the regular season, starting with a game at Junction City on Tuesday and two at Cottage Grove on Friday. The big season-ending doubleheader with Marshfield is May 12.
CLASS 2A-1A DISTRICT 3: Reedsport is second (5-1) and Myrtle Point third (5-2) behind Toledo (6-2) following last week’s games.
Reedsport beat Gold Beach 15-11 but then suffered its first league loss to Toledo (17-8) and has a big game at Myrtle Point on Tuesday and visits Waldport on Friday.
The Bobcats had a busy week, beating Bandon 19-4, losing to Waldport 7-6 and beating Gold Beach 10-3. Myrtle Point, which also lost a nonleague game to Coquille 7-6, hosts Reedsport on Tuesday and Coquille again on Wednesday and visits Eddyville on Friday.
Bandon lost a nonleague game at Illinois Valley on Friday 20-10 and this week is at Waldport on Tuesday and Gold Beach on Friday. The Tigers, who also faced Brookings-Harbor in a nonleague game Monday, are 2-4 in league.
TENNIS
Marshfield girls top Bulldogs: Marshfield’s girls beat North Bend 5-3 in a recent tennis match.
The teams split the singles matches, with North Bend’s Reagan Farm blanking Marshfield’s Sienna Mahaffy 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1, Marshfield’s Morgan Picatti beating North Bend’s Grace Clark 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2, North Bend’s Aubrey Moore topping Mia Schaefer 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 at No. 3 and Marshfield’s Gwyn Button beating Lauren Hayes 7-5, 6-3 at No. 4.
North Bend won the No. 1 doubles match, but Marshfield took the other three.
North Bend’s Olivia Smith and Madison West outlasted Trinity Barker and Elizabeth Cantrill 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (4-7), 10-3 in the best match of the day.
Marshfield’s Olivia Conde and Reanna Mathias beat Abigail Harper and Alison Kirby 6-4, 6-1; Kiri Goodson and Siena Beckett edged Sasha Holt and Darrah Windham 4-6, 6-3, 10-4; and Ashley Rodriguez-Gutierrez and Maria Ramirez beat Sierra Bell and Adrian Price 8-5.