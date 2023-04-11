Bandon’s baseball team won its first two league games with a dramatic victory over Myrtle Point and dominant win over Siletz Valley.
The Tigers edged the Bobcats 4-3 when Will Panagakis had the game-winning hit in the eighth inning, driving in Michael Mallory, who had reached base with a walk.
Panagakis kept the game even at 3 in the seventh inning by throwing out a runner at home plate.
Dylan Kamph, Logan Knapp and Parker Lang also scored runs for the Tigers.
Brandon Wilson and Hayden Thompson drove in runs.
Colton Siewell pitched the first six innings for Bandon before Conner Devine picked up the win in relief. Siewell struck out 14 and gave up three hits when he was on the mound.
Logan Clayburn, Jake Sproul and Evan Warner had the three runs for the Bobcats, who followed up the loss with a 17-7 win over Waldport.
Bandon beat Siletz Valley 19-7, with Devine and Panagakis doing the work on the mound for the Tigers and Lang finishing the day 3-for-4 with two runs, two RBIs and two stolen bases.
The Tigers now have a big week with games at Reedsport on Tuesday and at home against Gold Beach on Friday.
Myrtle Point, meanwhile, is home for Siletz Valley on Tuesday and Eddyville on Friday.
Reedsport shut out Toledo 7-0 in its league opener on Friday and also hosts Waldport this Friday.
Gold Beach plays its league opener at Toledo on Tuesday.
MARSHFIELD 10, SWEET HOME 4: The Pirates tuned up for the Sky-Em season with the win over Sweet Home on Tuesday, improving to 4-5 on the season.
Marshfield opens league play at home against Junction City on Tuesday and is at Cottage Grove for a doubleheader on Friday.
BULLDOGS SPLIT PAIR: North Bend split a doubleheader at Hidden Valley on Saturday, losing the opener 4-0 and winning the nightcap 6-5. The Bulldogs, now 4-4, are at Marist Catholic on Tuesday and host Junction City in a doubleheader Friday.
COQUILLE 11, SUTHERLIN 9: The Red Devils picked up their first Far West League win on Tuesday, beating the visiting Bulldogs, improving to 1-2 in league play.
Coquille split a doubleheader at Rogue River on Saturday, falling in the opener 4-3 and winning the nightcap 14-4 and hosts Cascade Christian for a twin bill on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
MARSHFIELD SPLITS: The Pirates suffered just their second loss of the season when they split a doubleheader with visiting Hidden Valley on Friday.
Marshfield lost the opener 13-9 and won the nightcap 9-8 and heads into Sky-Em League play with an 8-2 record.
Marshfield hosts Junction City on Tuesday and is at Cottage Grove for a doubleheader Friday.
North Bend is at Marist Catholic on Tuesday and hosts Junction City for a twin bill on Friday. The Bulldogs were at Hidden Valley on Saturday (scores were not available).
BOBCATS WIN TWO: Myrtle Point won its first two league games, topping Bandon 18-8 and Waldport 17-8.
The Bobcats have a nonleague doubleheader at Bonanza on Wednesday and visit Eddyville in league play Friday.
Bandon is at Reedsport on Tuesday and hosts Gold Beach on Friday, still seeking its first win of the season.
Reedsport won its first two league games, over Gold Beach (17-2) and Toledo (10-8) and is 3-1 overall. The Brave host Waldport on Friday.
BULLDOGS DROP PAIR: North Bend lost both halves of a doubleheader at Hidden Valley on Saturday. The Bulldogs, who hadn’t played in more than a week, lost the opener 12-1, committing eight errors in the process. Mia Reynon drove in the run and Sarah Shore had a triple.
North Bend led the nightcap 8-4 but Hidden Valley scored six runs in the sixth to rally for a 10-8 win. Laila Veloz had a home run and two singles and drove in three for the Bulldogs. Emma Spalding had a single, double and triple and Kaydence Champlin and Angel Andrade each had two hits and a run.
COQUILLE DROPS PAIR: Rogue River swept Coquille 5-3 and 19-5 in a Far West League doubleheader at Bandon on Saturday.
The Red Devils fell to 0-8 on the season heading into a doubleheader at Cascade Christian on Thursday. They also host Douglas next Tuesday. Rogue River is 4-3 overall and 3-3 in league play.
TENNIS
BULLDOGS IN ACTION: North Bend’s Raegan Farm won both her matches as the Bulldogs faced St. Mary’s and Cascade Christian on Saturday.
St. Mary’s beat the Bulldogs 6-2, with Farm winning her No. 1 singles match over Pratheeka Weerakoon 6-0, 6-1. Grace Clark won at No. 4 singles for North Bend, beating Natalie Hiratzka 7-6 (7-3), 6-1.
North Bend beat Cascade Christian 5-3, with Farm winning over Timnah Roberson 6-0, 6-0 and North Bend getting forfeit victories in singles by Lauren Hayes and Adrian Price and doubles by the squads of Alison Kirby and Sierra Bell, and Sasha Holt and Darrah Windham.