Bandon’s baseball team won its first two league games with a dramatic victory over Myrtle Point and dominant win over Siletz Valley.

The Tigers edged the Bobcats 4-3 when Will Panagakis had the game-winning hit in the eighth inning, driving in Michael Mallory, who had reached base with a walk.

