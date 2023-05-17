Bandon took a big step toward winning the Class 2A-1A District 4 baseball title Friday, beating host Reedsport 7-1 to deny the Brave a chance to tie for the league lead.
Colton Siewell pitched a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts for the Tigers. Gunnar Allen had three hits, including a double.
Bandon improved to 10-1 in league play, having also beaten Toledo 7-2 on Tuesday. The Tigers have two against Eddyville Charter on Monday and finish the regular season Wednesday against Waldport.
Myrtle Point is second at 9-3 after a 13-1 win over Siletz Valley on Friday. The Bobcats won a big game Tuesday when they edged fourth-place Gold Beach 7-6 and they finish with games at home against Toledo on Monday and at Reedsport on Wednesday.
Reedsport is third at 8-3 and finishes with two against Siletz Valley on Monday and the game against Myrtle Point.
Gold Beach, which handed Bandon its only loss, is 8-4 with games at Waldport on Monday and at home against Siletz Valley on Wednesday. The Panthers also play Brookings-Harbor in a nonleague game Thursday.
SKY-EM LEAGUE: North Bend secured a home game in the Class 4A play-in round after splitting its season-ending doubleheader with Marshfield on Friday.
The Pirates won the opener 1-0, but North Bend rallied to win the nightcap 5-4 in nine innings.
The Bulldogs finished 8-4 behind league champion Marist Catholic (11-1). Marshfield tied Cottage Grove for fourth at 2-10 but has a chance to also reach the play-in round because of its power ranking at No. 21.
COQUILLE DROPS TWO: Coquille fell to North Valley 4-0 and 5-2 in a doubleheader Thursday, dropping to 4-11 in the Far West League with a doubleheader at Brookings-Harbor on Monday and a home game against Sutherlin on Thursday remaining on the schedule.
RED DEVILS GET WIN: Coquille won its first league game by taking the second game of a doubleheader against North Valley 16-5 on Thursday. The Knights won the opener 18-9.
The Red Devils finish with a home doubleheader against Brookings-Harbor on Monday and a game at Sutherlin on Thursday.
CLASS 2A-1A DISTRICT 3: Bandon knocked Reedsport out of a share of first place by beating the Brave 12-7 on Thursday to snap a seven-game losing streak.
The Tigers improved to 3-7 in league play with games remaining Monday at Eddyville and Wednesday at home against Waldport.
Reedsport, 9-2, fell a game behind Toledo in the standings and finishes with a home game against third-place Myrtle Point on Wednesday.
The Bobcats are 7-3 after beating Gold Beach 12-2 in their only game of the week, but finish with the top two teams, hosting Toledo on Monday and visiting Reedsport on Wednesday.
Myrtle Point could drop into a tie for third place with Waldport if the Irish beat Bandon and the Bobcats lose both their games. The top three teams advance to the state playoffs.