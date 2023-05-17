baseball
Metro Creative Connection

Bandon took a big step toward winning the Class 2A-1A District 4 baseball title Friday, beating host Reedsport 7-1 to deny the Brave a chance to tie for the league lead.

Colton Siewell pitched a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts for the Tigers. Gunnar Allen had three hits, including a double.

