Gold Beach handed Bandon its first loss in the Class 2A-1A District 4 baseball season, keeping the league race tight by beating the Tigers 2-1 on Friday.

The win by the Panthers, combined with Reedsport’s 9-2 win at Waldport leaves Bandon in the league lead at 8-1, with Reedsport at 6-2, Gold Beach at 7-3 and Myrtle Point at 6-3. The top three teams will qualify for the state playoffs, though all four likely will get in with the fourth-place team as an at-large selection if the quartet maintains their high spots in the OSAA power rankings — all are currently in the top 12.

