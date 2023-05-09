Gold Beach handed Bandon its first loss in the Class 2A-1A District 4 baseball season, keeping the league race tight by beating the Tigers 2-1 on Friday.
The win by the Panthers, combined with Reedsport’s 9-2 win at Waldport leaves Bandon in the league lead at 8-1, with Reedsport at 6-2, Gold Beach at 7-3 and Myrtle Point at 6-3. The top three teams will qualify for the state playoffs, though all four likely will get in with the fourth-place team as an at-large selection if the quartet maintains their high spots in the OSAA power rankings — all are currently in the top 12.
Earlier in the week, Bandon saw a nine-game winning streak end with an error-filled 9-3 loss to Brookings-Harbor on Monday, but bounced back with a 16-5 win at Waldport on Tuesday.
In the win, Conner Devine went 4-for-5 at the plate with a double and triple, four runs and two RBIs. He also pitched the first six innings, giving up six hits and striking out six. Colton Siewell, Dylan Kamph and Gunnar Alten all had two of Bandon’s 14 hits in a balanced offensive attack.
The Tigers host Toledo on Tuesday and have a huge game at Reedsport on Friday before playing two games at home against Eddyville on Monday and another against Waldport on Wednesday to finish the league season.
Reedsport lost to Myrtle Point on Tuesday 7-2, but bounced back to beat the Irish on Friday. The Brave also fell to visiting Umpqua Valley Christian 13-6 in a big nonleague game Saturday.
In addition to the game against Bandon, Reedsport plays two at home against Eddyville on Wednesday and two at Siletz Valley next Monday before finishing the season at home against Myrtle Point next Wednesday.
The Bobcats finish the regular season with a flurry of five games in 10 days, starting with Eddyville at home on Monday (results were not available) and Gold Beach at home on Tuesday. They visit Siletz Valley on Friday and host Toledo on Monday before the game with Reedsport.
Gold Beach, which also beat Siletz Valley 14-2 on Tuesday, also has a big stretch of games, following the Myrtle Point contest with a home game against Toledo on Friday, a game at Waldport next Monday and a home game against Siletz Valley on Wednesday. The Panthers also have a nonleague game at Brookings-Harbor next Thursday.
SKY-EM LEAGUE: North Bend fell to Junction City 8-3 on Tuesday, but bounced back to sweep Cottage Grove 8-3 and 7-5 on the road Friday to affirm its place in second in the league standings at 7-3.
The Bulldogs visited Taft in a nonleague game Monday and finish the league season with a doubleheader at Marshfield on Friday. They trail Marist Catholic (7-1) in the league standings.
Marshfield got its first league win Tuesday, edging Cottage Grove 4-3. The Pirates also have two games at Marist Catholic on Tuesday in addition to their twin bill with the Bulldogs.
SOFTBALL
SKY-EM LEAGUE: North Bend kept its offense rolling with three high-scoring wins to stay in first place heading into its big doubleheader at Marshfield to close the regular season Friday.
The Bulldogs won at Junction City 16-5 on Tuesday and at Cottage Grove 11-1 and 18-5 on Friday to improve to 9-1.
“Everybody is contributing,” North Bend coach John Olson said after the doubleheader sweep.
Erica McClintock had four hits, two runs and three RBIs against Junction City and Mckenzie Breakfield had a double and home run, three runs and five RBIs. Mira Riddle had three hits and Sarah shore, Emma Spalding and Laila Veloz two each.
In the first win over Cottage Grove, Rylee Samora had two hits and two RBIs and the Bulldogs took advantage of 11 walks. Shore gave up just two hits and struck out eight to pick up the victory.
In the nightcap, Shore had four hits and four RBIs and Riddle had two doubles and drove in five runs. Mia Reynon had two hits and two runs.
Marshfield remained in second place at 7-2 with a 12-1 win at Cottage Grove on Tuesday before losing a nonleague game at Glide 6-3 on Thursday. The Pirates visit Marist Catholic on Tuesday before hosting the Bulldogs and would be league champions with wins in all three games. The Bulldogs would take the league title with a win in either game against the Pirates on Friday.
CLASS 2A-1A DISTRICT 3: Reedsport and Myrtle Point are in good shape to advance to the playoffs with a week to go in the season.
The Brave improved to 7-1 with a 20-2 win over the Bobcats and a 17-4 victory at Waldport last week. Reedsport is tied for first with Toledo, having split the two games with the Boomers, and finish with two against Eddyville Charter on Tuesday, followed with home games against Bandon on Thursday and Myrtle Point next Wednesday.
The Bobcats are third at 6-3 after beating Eddyville 12-2 on Friday.
and also beat Coquille 14-13 in a nonleague game Wednesday. In addition to their game with Reedsport they have home games against Gold Beach on Tuesday and Toledo next Monday.
Gold Beach is tied for fourth at 3-5 after beating Bandon 16-6 on Friday to avenge an earlier loss to the Tigers. The Panthers also fell to Coquille 19-11 in a nonleague game at Coquille on Wednesday (the Red Devils hosted both the Panthers and Bobcats).
Bandon is 2-6 after also losing to Waldport 18-2 and losing at Brookings-Harbor 14-4 in a nonleague game. The Tigers are at Toledo on Tuesday and follow Friday’s game at Reedsport with a game at Eddyville on Monday and a home game against Waldport on Wednesday.
COQUILLE DROPS TWO: The Red Devils remained winless in the Far West League after falling to Lakeview 13-3 and 10-0 in a doubleheader at North Valley on Friday.
The Red Devils hosted Glide for a twin bill on Monday and are at Waldport for a nonleague game on Tuesday and North Valley for a league twin bill Thursday. They host Brookings-Harbor in another league doubleheader next Monday before finishing the season with a single game at Sutherlin next Thursday.