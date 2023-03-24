North Bend picked up its first two softball wins of the season Monday and Tuesday, beating Bandon 32-4 and Brookings-Harbor 16-2.
The Bulldogs got off to fast starts each game, with 14 runs in the first inning against Bandon and 10 against the Bruins.
Mia Reynon went 5-for-5 against the Tigers and Sarah Shore had two hits and five RBIs in a game played at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
North Bend coach John Olson praised Bandon, a young team with a first-year coach, for its effort and attitude in the loss.
Against Brookings-Harbor, Laila Veloz went 3-for-3 for North Bend and Reynon and McKenzie Breakfield had two hits each.
The Bulldogs have four games in California starting Friday.
Bandon, which is 0-3, is at North Douglas on Saturday.
MARSHFIELD 15, SUTHERLIN 5: The Pirates improved to 4-0 on the season by beating the Bulldogs at home on Tuesday.
Marshfield faces Newport and Tillamook at Newport on Saturday and then heads to Redmond for a spring break tournament Monday and Tuesday.
ILLINOIS VALLEY 9, MYRTLE POINT 3: The Bobcats fell to the host Cougars on Tuesday. Myrtle Point visits Bonanza for a doubleheader Saturday.
NORTH BEND 9, BANDON 1: The Bulldogs picked up their first win of the season by beating the visiting Tigers on Tuesday as Knoll Gederos struck out 12 and walked three in a complete-game win. Gederos threw first-pitch strikes to 18 of Bandon’s 29 hitters.
Jalen Riddle and Luke Wheeling had doubles for North Bend and Hunter Wheeling had a triple.
Conner Devine had three hits for Bandon, which suffered its first loss.
North Bend will be in a tournament in Arizona during spring break, while Bandon vists North Douglas on Saturday and then plays in the three-day Umpqua Valley Christian tournament at Roseburg next week.
MARSHFIELD 11, SUTHERLIN 1: The Pirates got their second win in a row Tuesday, beating the visiting Bulldogs.
Marshfield plays Tillamook in a doubleheader at Newport on Saturday and then plays three more games in Newport’s tournament Monday and Tuesday.
MYRTLE POINT 15, ILLINOIS VALLEY 7: The Bobcats won for the third time in four outings Tuesday, beating the host Cougars. Myrtle Point faces Vernonia and Yamhiil-Carlton on Saturday in the Volcanoes Spring Tournament at Keizer, its final nonleague tuneups.
REEDSPORT 7, GLIDE 6: The Brave improved to 4-0 with their road win Tuesday.
Reesport faces Gaston, Willamina and Oakridge in the Volcanoes Spring Tournament.
TIGERS SECOND: Bandon’s boys golf team finished second to Valley Catholic in the annual Oregon Invitational Tournament at Pumpkin Ridge on Tuesday.
The tournament coordinator said it is the oldest annual high school invitational tournament in the state, Bandon coach Scott Millhouser said.
Peyton Simonds finished third overall with a 78 to lead Bandon, which had a team total of 337. Valley Catholic shot 316, led by medalist Lucas Howell’s 74.
Sean Ells had an 84, Carter Brown an 87, Owen Brown an 88 and Zack Robertson a 101 for Bandon.