North Bend picked up its first two softball wins of the season Monday and Tuesday, beating Bandon 32-4 and Brookings-Harbor 16-2.

The Bulldogs got off to fast starts each game, with 14 runs in the first inning against Bandon and 10 against the Bruins.



