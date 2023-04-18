North Bend’s softball team is off to a 3-0 start in the Sky-Em League after beating Marist Catholic on Tuesday and sweeping visiting Junction City in a doubleheader Friday.
“I think we are turning the corner,” coach John Olson said after Friday’s sweep.
North Bend pounded out a 17-10 win over Marist Catholic in the league opener at Eugene, with eight different players collecting hits in the win.
“Everybody on the lineup card contributed to the win,” Olson said.
Sarah Shore and Mckenzie Breakfield both had home runs for North Bend and Shore also had a double and single, drove in four runs and scored twice. Emma Spalding also had three hits, two runs and two RBIs and both Erica McClintock and Angel Andrade drove in two runs. Hayden Napier had three runs and Mirra Riddle and Andrade scored twice.
“The team I expected we had this year finally showed up,” Olson said after the win over the Spartans. “The good news is we have plenty of room to improve more. We just need to continue to build.”
Against Junction City, North Bend won the opener 5-4.
Laila Veloz had two hits, including a double, and scored one run while driving in another. Napier had an RBI triple and scored a run and the Bulldogs scored twice in the sixth to go in front. Shore and Ally Burgmeier also had doubles and Burgmeier drove in two runs.
“Sarah Shore gave up too many walks (10), but had a lot of guts getting outs when she needed them,” Olson said.
North Bend won the nightcap 17-7. Emma Spalding had a huge game, including a grand slam Olson described as “a bomb.” She had three hits, seven RBIs and three runs for the Bulldogs.
Breakfield had three hits and three runs, Andrade had a hit, two runs and three RBIs, McClintock had a hit, three runs and two RBIs and Napier and Burgmeier had two runs each. Mia Reynon had two hits and picked up the win in the pitching circle.
The only game for the Bulldogs this week is Tuesday against Cottage Grove at home and the Bulldogs host Marshfield next Tuesday.
PIRATES SPLIT: Marshfield split a Sky-Em League doubleheader with host Cottage Grove on Tuesday, losing the opener 6-3 and bouncing back to pound the Lions 17-2 in the nightcap.
Marshfield, which beat Junction City 8-6 in its league opener Tuesday, is 2-1 in league.
The Pirates host South Umpqua in a nonleague game Tuesday and host Marist Catholic for a league doubleheader Friday.
BANDON 8, GOLD BEACH 1: The Tigers picked up their first win of the season on Tuesday, topping the Panthers in a Class 2A-1A District 4 game.
Bandon had lost to Reedsport 19-9 on Tuesday.
The Tigers host Toledo on Tuesday and Eddyville on Friday and have a nonleague game at Oakland on Saturday.
Bandon also played Coquille in a nonleague game Friday after the win over Gold Beach, falling to the Red Devils 10-4 in what was Coquille’s first win of the season. The Red Devils were swept in a Far West League doubleheader by Cascade Christian on Thursday, falling 17-2 and 5-3.
They host Douglas for a league doubleheader on Tuesday, are at Siuslaw for a nonleague game Thursday and travel to Lakeview for a league twin bill Saturday.
MYRTLE POINT 18, EDDYVILLE 1: The Bobcats, who also feature a few players from Powers, improved to 3-0 in league play with the home win Friday.
Myrtle Point is on the road this week against Gold Beach on Tuesday and Toledo on Friday.
REEDSPORT 10, WALDPORT 0: The Brave improved to 4-0 in league with their home win Friday.
Reedsport is at Eddyville on Tuesday for its only league game this week, and hosts Douglas for a nonleague doubleheader Thursday.
BASEBALL
BANDON WINS TWICE: The Tigers picked up a pair of shutouts in Class 2A-1A District 4 play, including handing Reedsport its first loss of the season in a 3-0 pitching gem Tuesday.
Colton Siewell no-hit the Brave in the win, and also drove in a run. Dylan Kamph also had an RBI and Logan Knapp scored on a passed ball.
Bandon also had errorless defense in the field behind Siewell.
Bandon coach Mike Hershberger credited Siewell and Knapp, the team’s catcher, with exceptional work during the win.
“It’s great to see their growth and how they competed,” Hershberger said.
The game was moved from Reedsport because of the rainy conditions leading up to game day.
“There was a lot of hard work to get the field ready,” Hershberger said.
“A group of players came out in the morning to help the coaches and Steve Roberts, a community member, make sure we played. So it really was an all-around team win.”
On Friday, Bandon blanked Gold Beach 8-0 to improve to 4-0 in league play.
The Tigers host Toledo on Tuesday, have a big nonleague game at Umpqua Valley Christian on Thursday and host Eddyville on Friday.
Reedsport bounced back from its loss to Bandon to beat Waldport 14-5 on Friday. The Brave host Eddyville on Tuesday and Siletz Valley on Friday.
MYRTLE POINT WINS TWO: The Bobcats pounded visiting Eddyville 22-1 on Friday and Siletz Valley 12-0 on Saturday to improve to 3-1 in league play.
Myrtle Point has road games this week at Gold Beach on Tuesday and Toledo on Friday.
BULLDOGS SWEEP JC: North Bend took two from Junction City on Friday in the first Sky-Em League doubleheader of the season, winning 12-3 and 3-0.
The Bulldogs had lost their league opener to Marist Catholic on Tuesday by a 9-0 margin.
North Bend’s only game this week is a home contest against Cottage Grove on Tuesday and the Bulldogs host Marshfield next Tuesday.
LIONS SWEEP PIRATES: Cottage Grove swept visiting Marshfield 11-9 and 6-2 on Friday, dropping the Pirates to 0-3 in Sky-Em League play.
Marshfield lost its opener to Junction City 7-2.
This week, the Pirates have a nonleague game at Hidden Valley on Tuesday and host Marist Catholic for a doubleheader on Friday.
CHALLENGERS TOP COQUILLE: Cascade Christian took a pair of games from visiting Coquille in Far West League play Thursday, winning 10-0 and 12-1.
The Red Devils, 2-5 in league play, are at Douglas for a league doubleheader on Tuesday and host Lakeview for a twin bill on Saturday.