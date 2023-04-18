North Bend’s softball team is off to a 3-0 start in the Sky-Em League after beating Marist Catholic on Tuesday and sweeping visiting Junction City in a doubleheader Friday.

“I think we are turning the corner,” coach John Olson said after Friday’s sweep.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite thing about Spring?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters