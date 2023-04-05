Marshfield’s softball team is off to a 7-1 start to the season after winning two of its games on a trip to Redmond for a spring break tournament.
The Pirates improved to 5-0 by out-scoring host Newport 22-17 last Saturday.
They then headed to Redmond, where they sandwiched wins over Sisters (20-6) and Corbett (4-3) around their first season loss, a 7-5 setback to Cascade.
Until the tournament, Marshfield had scored at least nine runs in all five of its games.
The Pirates visit Sweet Home on Tuesday and have a doubleheader at home against Hidden Valley on Friday, their last preseason contests before opening league play against Junction City on April 11.
BULLDOGS WIN ONE: North Bend finished a long day on its spring break trip to Redding, Calif., on a positive note last Saturday, beating host Anderson with a 13-2 win.
The Bulldogs earlier in the day lost a pair of games with the common theme a bad second inning.
But against Anderson North Bend scored five runs in each of the first two innings and led all the way.
Mckenzie Breakfield had three doubles and drove in three runs for North Bend. Rylee Samora had a double and single, two runs and two RBIs. Emma Spalding also had a double and single and scored twice. Sara Shore had a double and an RBI and Erica McClintock had two hits, a run and an RBI. Courtesy runners Holly Reams and Mylee Andrade combined for five runs.
Shore picked up the win on the mound, giving up four hits in four innings and striking out six.
Earlier, North Bend lost to Shasta 8-5 and Las Plumas 5-4.
Against Shasta, Breakfield had a single, double and triple and drove in two runs. McClintock also had a triple. Shore had two hits and Mirra Riddle had a double and scored twice. Mia Reynon had a double, a run and an RBI.
Against Las Plumas, Laila Veloz had a two-run home run and Shore also drove in two runs. McClintock had a single and a run.
In both the losses, North Bend gave up four runs.
The Bulldogs lost on Friday to Chico 7-1 to start the California trip. The highlights of that game, coach John Olson said, were a home run by Riddle and solid relief pitching by Reynon.
Riddle also had a single and the only other hits were by Samora and Reynon.
North Bend finished the trip 3-5 and host Gladstone on Tuesday.
BRAVE EDGE RED DEVILS: Reedsport beat Coquille 17-16 in a nonleague contest last Wednesday.
The Brave got their first win of the season and were scheduled to play April 1, when they visit both Oakland and Elkton.
Coquille, which fell to 0-3 with the loss to Reedsport, opened its Far West League season on Thursday, losing both games to South Umpqua (19-0 and 18-0).
That twin bill was postponed by bad weather last week.
Coquille had a nonleague game at Siuslaw on Saturday and visits Sutherlin for a league doubleheader Tuesday.
BASEBALL
REEDSPORT PERFECT: Reedsport had dominant wins in all three of its games in the Volcanoes Spring Touranament, beating Gaston 22-0, Willamina 17-0 and Oakridge 19-5.
That improved Reedsport’s season record to 7-0 heading into a game Friday against the North Douglas/Elkton squad. The Brave open league play Wednesday at home against Gold Beach and are at Toledo on Friday. The fast start has the Brave up to No. 6 in the Class 2A-1A coaches poll.
Myrtle Point lost its two games in the event, 7-6 to Vernonia and 11-1 to Yamhill-Carlton.
The Bobcats open league play at Bandon on Tuesday and host Waldport on Friday.
Bandon lost all three of its games in the Umpqua Valley Christian tournament, falling 6-5 to Regis, 32-4 to Monroe and 9-8 to Horizon Christian.
Bandon is 2-4 heading into its league opener against Myrtle Point and is at Siletz Valley on Friday. The Tigers were eighth in the most recent coaches poll.
LANCERS SWEEP COQUILLE: Coquille lost both games of its league opening doubleheader to South Umpqua on Thursday, falling 13-1 and 13-2.
The Red Devils are 1-4 on the season after dropping a nonleague game at Siuslaw 3-2 on Saturday. Coquille hosts Sutherlin for a league doubleheader Tuesday and is at Rogue River on Saturday.
BULLDOGS WIN TWO: North Bend took two of its three games on its trip to Arizona for the Coach Bob Invitational.
The Bulldogs fell to Cleveland 13-0 before beating Shaker Heights of Ohio 12-8 and Parma of Idaho 4-2.
North Bend is 3-3 heading into a doubleheader at home against Hidden Valley on Saturday.
PIRATES TAKE ONE: Marshfield beat Hillsboro to cap the Newport Tournament during spring break, topping the Spartans 12-10. Earlier in the week, the Pirates fell to Philomath 8-7 and Gladstone 16-1.
Marshfield was 3-5 heading into a Tuesday game against Sweet Home at home.
GOLF
BANDON CROSSINGS INVITATIONAL: North Bend’s girls won the annual tournament at Bandon Crossings last week.
Morgan Hoefs was medalist with a score of 98, and followed by teammates Addy Garrett (108) and Jordyn Prince (111). Kamryn Kraig tied for fourth with a 116 to give the Bulldogs a team score of 433.
Brookings-Harbor’s Acacia Pringle also shot 116.
Siuslaw had the only complete team besides North Bend, and shot a 513, led by Rhianna Lane with a 121.
Bandon had three girls playing their first high school tournament. Annika Bones had a 136, Viktorija Schlitzkus a 137 and Cayleigh Holman a 139.
St. Mary’s won the boys tournament with a score of 322, followed by Cascade Christian with a 60 and North Bend with a 363, Brookings-Harbor shot 428 and Gold Beach 427. Myrtle Point had an incomplete team.
Cascade Christian’s Davis Hartwell took medalist honors with a 74 and Brock Drury also shot 74 for St. Mary’s. North Bend’s Owen Bascom shot a 76.
The other Bulldogs were David Roberts with an 83, Jake Denbo with a 99, Dashul Gordon with a 105 and Carter Knutson with a 107.
Lucas Vanderlip led Brookings-Harbor with a 78, while Logan Myers shot a 93. Sage Gassert shot a 111 and Ben Margolis a 115 for Gold Beach.
Noah Sullens shot an 85 for Reedsport and Remi Skinner had a 123 for Myrtle Point.
Bandon’s boys did not participate because they were at a band competition.
TRACK & FIELD
FLORENCE STREET VAULT: Marshfield High School pole vaulters Jonathan Parks and Danner Wilson finished first and second in the second-annual Florence Street Vault during spring break.
The two both cleared 14 feet, 6 inches, with Parks winning based on fewer misses. Siuslaw’s Kyle Hughes cleared 14-0 to finish third.
The meet was not an Oregon School Activities Association sanctioned competition, so the athletes were competing for their track clubs.
Coquille’s Reagan Krantz broke her own school record by clearing 10 feet, 6 inches to finish third among women.