CLASS 4A: Marshfield will host Astoria in a first-round game Tuesday after winning the Sky-Em League in dramatic fashion with a doubleheader sweep of North Bend last week.
The Pirates tuned up for the playoffs by beating Glide 10-3 on Wednesday and then falling to North Douglas, one of the top small-school teams in the state, 7-1 on Thursday.
Astoria finished 9-3 in the Cowapa League, the same record as league champion St. Helens, which won two of the three meetings with the Fishermen.
The winner of Tuesday’s game will face either No. 2 seed The Dalles or No. 15 seed Seaside on Friday.
North Bend missed a chance at the 16-team playoff bracket when the Bulldogs were stunned by visiting Seaside 13-11 in the play-in round Friday at home.
North Bend built a 10-0 lead on the Seagulls through two innings, but Seaside chipped away and won by scoring six runs in the seventh inning.
“This one hurt in a big way,” North Bend coach John Olson said.
The Seagulls also scored three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth in their rally.
Mckenzie Breakfield had a double and home run for North Bend, scored twice and drove in three runs. Laila Veloz had three hits, two runs and two RBIs.
Mira Riddle had two hits, two runs and two RBIs and Emma Spalding and Angel Adrade each also had two hits.
“No matter the outcome, it doesn’t change how I feel about this group,” Olson said.
“I do love the time I have spent with them and I am extremely sad to see the ending we had.”
CLASS 2A-1A: Reedsport and Myrtle Point both were on the road Monday afternoon in the first round of the playoffs.
The Brave, who finished second in District 3, were at the combined Union/Cove team with a chance to advance to play Blanchet Catholic in Salem in the second round Wednesday.
Myrtle Point, which finished third, was at Glendale with the winner traveling to face Lowell in the second round Wednesday.
Myrtle Point got into the playoffs when Bandon capped a strong finish to the regular season by beating Waldport in the regular-season finale and denying the Irish a chance to tie Myrtle Point for third.
Bandon finished 5-7 and won its last three games, including a victory over Reedsport.