CLASS 4A: Marshfield will host Astoria in a first-round game Tuesday after winning the Sky-Em League in dramatic fashion with a doubleheader sweep of North Bend last week.

The Pirates tuned up for the playoffs by beating Glide 10-3 on Wednesday and then falling to North Douglas, one of the top small-school teams in the state, 7-1 on Thursday.

