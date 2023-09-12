North Bend’s girls soccer team suffered its first loss of the season Saturday, when visiting Crook County edged the Bulldogs 1-0.

The Bulldogs had won their first two games by shutout, with Brynn Buskerud posting both shutouts in goal in wins over Pleasant Hill (7-0) and Klamath Union (2-0).

Email Newsletters