North Bend’s girls soccer team suffered its first loss of the season Saturday, when visiting Crook County edged the Bulldogs 1-0.
The Bulldogs had won their first two games by shutout, with Brynn Buskerud posting both shutouts in goal in wins over Pleasant Hill (7-0) and Klamath Union (2-0).
In the win over Pleasant Hill, Lauren Efraimson had three goals and an assist, Erica McClintock had three assists, Marissa McClintock had two goals, Evan Jensen had a goal and an assist, Aleida Nelson had a goal and Jordyn Prince had an assist.
In the win over Klamath Union, Efraimson had both goals, with the assists coming from Marissa McClintock and Angel Andrade.
North Bend is at Newport on Wednesday and Cascade on Saturday before opening Sky-Em League play next Monday at home against Marist Catholic.
For the first half of the league season, the girls teams will play first in the doubleheaders, with the girls games usually starting at 5 p.m., followed by the boys at 7.
The second half of the league season, the boys will play first.
HENLEY 7, MARSHFIELD 0: The Pirates fell to 1-2 on the season when they were shut out by the Hornets in Grants Pass on Wednesday.
Marshfield was at Newport on Monday (results weren’t available) and hosts Cascade on Thursday before opening Sky-Em League play on Sept. 18 at Junction City.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR 3, COQUILLE/MYRTLE POINT 0: The DevilCats lost their season and league opener at home to the Bruins on Thursday.
Coquille has league matches this week at Douglas on Tuesday and at home against North Valley on Friday.
HENLEY 3, MARSHFIELD 2: The Pirates fell to the Hornets in a neutral-site game at Grants Pass on Wednesday to fall to 0-2 on the season.
Marshfield was at Newport on Monday (results were not available) and hosts Cascade on Thursday before opening Sky-Em League play at Junction City next Monday.
CROOK COUNTY 3, NORTH BEND 1: The Bulldogs fell at home against the visiting Cowboys in a nonleague game Saturday after tying Elmira 2-2 earlier in the week.
North Bend visits Newport on Wednesday and Cascade on Saturday before opening league play Sept. 18 at home against Marist Catholic.
DEVILCATS LOSE TWO: The combined Coquille-Myrtle Point team lost its first two matches of the season, both on the road.
The DevilCats lost a shootout to South Umpqua 7-6, with James Lenninger scoring all six Coquille goals, and then fell at Central Linn 4-0 on Saturday.
Coquille visits Douglas in a league game Tuesday and hosts Glide on Friday.