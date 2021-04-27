A number of South Coast high school sports leagues named all-league squads for the fall sports season, or Season 2 in this pandemic year.
The Sky-Em League named teams for football, volleyball and boys and girls soccer. The Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 soccer had all-league teams for both boys and girls, while the Class 2A District 4 football league also named a team, including players from Coquille, Bandon, Glide and Lakeview. A number of players from the combined Myrtle Point-Powers football team also earned all-league honors.
Sky-Em Football
Marshfield’s Ezra Waterman was named the league’s defensive player of the year and was one of a number of Pirates to earn first-team all-league honors on both offense and defense.
Marist Catholic running back Lucas Tuski was named the offensive player of the year and Marist Catholic’s Frank Geske was named coach of the year.
Waterman was named to the first team at both running back and inside linebacker.
Noah Niblett and DJ Daugherty both were named to the first team at wide receiver and defensive back.
Dom Montiel was the first-team quarterback, Pierce Davidson was the first-team tight end and Shaun Skinner was named to the first team at guard.
On defense, Hayden Murphy was named to the first team on the line and Aaron Hutchins at outside linebacker. Sam Grayson was the first-team punter.
Class 2A District 4 football
Coquille’s Gunner Yates was the offensive player of the year and Bandon’s Wyatt Dyer was the defensive player of the year. Coquille’s David Thomason was the coach of the year after the Red Devils beat all three of their league foes.
Coquille players on the first-team offense were Yates and Garrett Gardner at running back, Jace Haagen at quarterback, Bo Messerle at tight end and Patrick Adams on the offensive line.
Yates and Haagen also were on the first-team defense, at linebacker and defensive back, respectively. Teammates on the first team defense were linemen Grady Arriola and Tom Riley, linebacker Brock Willis and defensive back Trent Fisher.
Bandon’s Dyer also was named to the first team at quarterback and was joined on the first-team offense were linemen Bryn Green, Brandon Smith and Zach Lester.
Dyer and Smith were named to the first-team defense at linebacker and defensive line, respectively. Also on the first-team defense for Bandon were Johnny Helms on the line, Sean White at linebacker and Denver Blackwell at defensive back.
Eight-Man Football
Tyrus Heim of the combined Myrtle Point-Powers football team was named to the first team at both tight end and defensive end and Jacob Koser, one of the team’s players from Powers was the first-team punter.
Caleb Brickey (defensive tackle) and Enrique Camacho (defensive back) were named to the second team while Luke Nicholson (quarterback), Nate Little (linebacker) and Troy Warner and Andreas Villanueva (wide receiver) also were honored.
Sky-Em League Volleyball
Marshfield’s Raegan Rhodes and Cedar ward were named to the all-league second team.
Junction City’s Courtney Silbernagel was named player of the year and Siuslaw’s Ashlee Cole coach of the year.
Skyline League Volleyball
Trinidy Blanton was named to the first team for Powers and teammate Lauren Stallard was an honorable mention pick, along with Pacific’s Audrey Griffiths and Wiley Lang.
Days Creek swept the top awards with player of the year Ashtyn Slater, libero of the year Fiona Ketchum and coach of the year Gloria Kruzic.
Sky-Em League Boys Soccer
Marshfield placed five players on the first team after a season that included the Pirates qualifying for the Class 4A Elite 8 Showcase.
Roberto Castillo, Alberto Castillo, Jose Yanez-Torres and Ismael Rodriguez were named to the first team, along with goalkeeper Daniel Garcia.
Marist Catholic’s Irvin Leon and Cottage Grove’s Jayden Cameron were co-players of the year and Cottage Grove’s Vern Stewart was coach of the year.
Sky-Em League Girls Soccer
Marshfield’s Kaleigh England, Maddie DeLeon and Milagros Perez were named to the first team, along with goalkeeper Kaylin Dea after arguably the best season in school history.
Marist Catholic’s Abbie Chambers was player of the year and Stefan Schroffner coach of the year.
Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 soccer
The combined Coquille-Myrtle Point Devilcats had a trio of players on both the boys and girls all-league teams.
The boys were Reundy Indalecio, Brayden Clayburn and Ethan Elmer, while the girls were Bailey Higgins, Jaylynn Rayevich and Callie Millet.