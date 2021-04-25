Aliya White and Kianna Thomas each earned eighth-place finishes on the balance beam at the regional championships over the weekend.
White also placed in the top 10 in two other events and the all-around for her age group.
Thomas, competing in the Level 8 Sr A division, scored 8.8975 to place eighth in her division.
White, competing in the Level 8 Sr. C division, scored 8.700 for eighth in her class.
Thomas also was 16th on the vault (8.175), tied for 18th on the uneven parallel bars (6.650), tied for 19th on the floor exercise (8.800) and was 18th in the all-around (32.600).
White tied for ninth on the bars (8.575), was 10th on the floor (9.125) and tied for 16th on the vault (8.300). Her all-around score of 34.700 placed her 10th.
Ali Kirby, competing in Level 8 Jr B, had a best finish of 16th on the floor (9.050). She also was 17th in both the beam (7.975) and all-around (32.600), 18th on the vault (8.175) and 19th on the bars (7.400).