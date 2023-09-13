football

Bandon won the annual Cranberry Bowl in shutout fashion Friday night, blanking visiting Toledo 2-0.

The Tigers improved to 2-0 overall heading into their league opener this week at the combined North Douglas/Yoncalla squad. They have now gone three straight halves without giving up a score.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Are you ready for the change from summer to fall?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters