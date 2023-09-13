Bandon won the annual Cranberry Bowl in shutout fashion Friday night, blanking visiting Toledo 2-0.
The Tigers improved to 2-0 overall heading into their league opener this week at the combined North Douglas/Yoncalla squad. They have now gone three straight halves without giving up a score.
Bandon was up to No. 6 in this week’s coaches poll.
COQUILLE 52, PHOENIX 21: The Red Devils improved to 2-0 in the Far West League win their win on the road Friday.
Coquille is home the next two weeks, against North Valley this Friday and defending state champion Cascade Christian next week. The Red Devils were No. 10 in this week’s Class 3A coaches poll. Cascade Christian was No. 2 behind Banks.
WILLAMETTE 41, NORTH BEND 12: The Bulldogs fell to 1-1 on the season when they lost their home opener to the Wolverines in a nonleague contest.
They begin play in their special district this week, when they host rival Marshfield on Friday night.
Following last week’s win at Crater, North Bend was No. 12 in the coaches poll for Class 4A.
CASCADE 44, MARSHFIELD 26: The Pirates fell to the Cougars in their home opener.
Marshfield, now 0-2, opens league play at North Bend this Friday.
WALDPORT 28, REEDSPORT 0: The Brave fell on the road Friday, dropping to 1-1 overall heading into their league opener this week at Oakland. The Oakers are ranked No. 1 in the coaches poll.
POWERS 58, NORTH LAKE 20: The Cruisers improved to 2-0 on the season with their home win in their league opener for the six-player league on Saturday.
Powers, ranked third in the six-player division, is on the road the next four weeks, starting with a game at the combined Prospect Charter/Butte Falls team on Friday night.
MYRTLE POINT 52, COVE 48: The Bobcats won their second shootout to start the season when they edged Cove in Burns on Saturday.
Myrtle Point was No. 2 in the eight-player coaches poll after their 54-46 win over Adrian last week.
Following that contest, Logan Backman was named the OSAA player of the week for Class after his performance in last week’s 54-46 win over Adrian.
Backman passed for 431 yards and eight touchdowns in the 54-46 victory. Evan Warner had five of the touchdowns and 238 yards receiving and Thomas Ferren caught the other three touchdown passes and had 176 yards receiving. Billy Reynolds carried the ball 15 times for 156 yards.
The Bobcats open league play at home against Chiloquin on Saturday.