The Coquille girls saw their run in the Class 3A playoffs come to an end Monday in a loss at Corbett, the top team in the coaches poll.
Corbett is ranked third by OSAA in terms of the state tournament and was scheduled to face defending champion Nyssa in the quarterfinals at North Bend High School on Thursday (results were not available).
The Cardinals overwhelmed the Red Devils 65-27 behind sisters Ally and Lilly Schimel, the granddaughters of former Portland Trail Blazers player Larry Steele.
While Coquille moved up to Class 3A this year, Corbett dropped down from Class 4A. Last year, the Cardinals reached the state championship game in that classification.
Coquille, which featured just one player older than a sophomore (senior Trinidy Blanton), reached 20 wins for the season, including a 59-44 win over Horizon Christian in the first round of the playoffs.
The White Buffaloes ended North Bend’s season in the Class 4A play-in round, beating the visiting Bulldogs on Monday.
Madras advanced to the 16-team bracket and a game Saturday at Baker.
North Bend was unable to overcome a big halftime deficit and saw its season come to an end after a strong finish in the Sky-Em League seeding round after sharing third place in the league standings with Marshfield and Cottage Grove. The Bulldogs beat the Pirates and then the Lions on neutral courts to secure their spot in the play-in round. North Bend finished 10-14 in its first season under Jasper Sawyer.
The Pirates fell on the road in the play-in round on Monday.
Marshfield stuck with the
Tigers for much of the contest before La Grande pulled away
to earn a spot in the round of 16
at Sky-Em League champion
and No. 2 Junction City on
Marshfield finished the year 11-15 in Jesse Ainsworth’s first year back as head coach. The Pirates started the season with an entirely new varsity roster after graduating an all-senior squad last winter.