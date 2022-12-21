Long scores 28 as Pacific boys beat Glendale
Pacific’s boys basketball team beat host Glendale 53-38 for its second win of the season on Saturday.
Tucker Long had 28 points and Logan Knapp 11 for the Pirates, who had lost four straight after an earlier win against Powers.
BANDON 51, ROGUE RIVER 22: The Tigers held the Chieftains to five or fewer points in three of the four quarters to win their home opener on Friday.
Owen Brown and Peyton Simonds had 10 points each, Will Panagakis scored nine and Dylan Kamph had eight for Bandon, which improved to 4-2 in its final nonleague tuneup.
“Our defense played well,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said. “It was a great game to play everyone and the scoring was spread out.”
The Tigers are at Central Linn on Tuesday to open Coast Valley League play and host Central Linn on Thursday.
CRESWELL 58, NORTH BEND 43: Visiting Creswell won the battle of the Bulldogs on Friday, dropping North Bend to 4-3 on the season before it heads to Creswell for its holiday tournament.
North Bend meets Coquille in the opening round of the Creswell tournament on Tuesday. Creswell faces Sutherlin, meaning three of the four schools in the tournament share the Bulldogs nickname.
RED DEVILS THIRD: Coquille won the consolation game at Toledo’s Boomer Bash on Saturday, beating the host Boomers 51-26 in the third-place game.
Coquille fell to La Pine 69-48 in the first round.
GIRLS
BANDON 41, ROGUE RIVER 6: The Tigers overwhelmed Rogue River in their home opener on Friday, improving to 5-1 heading into league play.
Olivia Thompson had three 3-pointers and 13 points for the Tigers, while Katelyn Senn and Makiah Vierck had seven each. Aside from one of Thompson’s 3-pointers all those points came in the first half, when Bandon built a 32-2 lead.
The Tigers are at Lowell on Tuesday and then have a huge home game against unbeaten Central Linn on Thursday in a big showdown early in the league season. It will be the only meeting between the Tigers and Cobras in the regular season since they are in different divisions in the 12-team league.
CRESWELL 51, NORTH BEND 25: Visiting Creswell topped North Bend on Friday to improve to 5-1 on the season.
North Bend, which also fell to Brookings-Harbor 44-39 on Tuesday, is 3-4 heading into its meeting with Coquille in the opening round of Creswell’s tournament Tuesday.
COQUILLE 58, LA PINE 9: The Red Devils crushed the Hawks in the opening round of Toledo’s Boomer Bash on Friday.
The Red Devils met the host school in the title game Saturday, but results were not available.