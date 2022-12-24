BANDON 57, LOWELL 26: The Tigers opened the Coast Valley League schedule with a road win over the Red Devils on Tuesday.
“We played really well and started league off right,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said. “I’m proud of the girls and our effort.”
Katelyn Senn had 20 points and Olivia Thompson 18 for the Tigers, who improved to 6-1 heading into Thursday’s home showdown against Central Linn (results were not available). Bandon plays Mapleton in the opening round of the Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational on Dec. 28.
Amerika Baszler had 10 points for Lowell.
The other girls scores from the first day of league play were Central Linn 57, Gold Beach 31; Toledo 47, Reedsport 9; Monroe 46, Oakland 29; and East Linn Christian 36, Illinois Valley 22. Oakridge beat Waldport 59-40 on Monday.
POWERS 40, RIDDLE 10: The Cruisers stayed perfect on the year by beating the Irish in a nonleague game Tuesday at home.
Powers, which improved to 5-0 faces junior varsity teams from bigger schools in its next three outings, Thursday against North Bend (results weren’t available) and Dec. 29 and Jan. 3 against Marshfield (the latter in Coos Bay) before opening league play Jan. 6 against Days Creek.
CRATER 59, MARSHFIELD 34: The Pirates dropped to 5-4 on the season when they fell to the Class 5A Comets at home on Monday night.
Marshfield hosted Pleasant Hill on Thursday (results weren’t available) and will face Jefferson in the opening round of the SCTC Holiday Classic at Stayton on Wednesday.
SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 55, MYRTLE POINT 51: The Bobcats came up just short in the opening round of the Tall Timbers Basketball Tournament at North Douglas High School on Tuesday.
The event, a Class 1A showcase tournament, also included Elkton, Trinity Lutheran, Country Christian, Crosspoint Christian, Days Creek and the host Warriors. The four teams from the Skyline League did not play each other.
Myrtle Point fell to Country Christian 41-29 on Monday. The Bobcats face East Linn Christian on Dec. 28 in the Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational.
BOYS
BANDON 55, LOWELL 51: The Tigers won their opener in the Valley Coast Conference on Tuesday, improving to 5-2 overall.
Bandon also played Central Linn on Thursday (results weren’t available) and face Mapleton in the opening round of the Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational on Dec. 28.
The league’s other scores from Tuesday were Gold Beach over Central Linn 73-62; Toledo 48, Reedsport 43; East Linn Christian 70, Illinois Valley 38; and Oakland 45, Monroe 40. Waldport beat Oakridge 50-35 on Monday.
Gold Beach, Oakland and East Linn Christian all are 6-1 and Central Linn is 4-2 as the league enters the bulk of its schedule.
NORTH BEND 60, COQUILLE 56: The Bulldogs beat the Red Devils in the opening round of the Creswell tournament on Tuesday after Coquille erased a 10-point deficit to force overtime.
Paolo Flores hit five of six free throws in the extra session and scored seven points for North Bend. Jalen Riddle had 15 points; Payton Forrester hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 and Jason Padgett had 11 for the Bulldogs.
Dean Tucker had 14 points, Gardner Scolari 13, Hunter Layton 12 and Hayden GeDeros 10 for Coquille, which lost its third game by four or fewer points and fell to 3-5 overall. The Red Devils went just 12-for-29 from the foul line (North Bend made 14 of 23).
North Bend played host Creswell in the championship game Wednesday (results were not available) and Coquille faced Sutherlin in the consolation game.
North Bend hosts Douglas on Friday while Coquille is at Monroe on Dec. 28.
CRATER 72, MARSHFIELD 63: The Pirates fell at home to the Comets on Monday, falling to 4-4 overall heading into the Stayton tournament. They face Scappoose in the opening round Wednesday.
RIDDLE 59, POWERS 40: The Irish beat the Cruisers in a nonleague game on Tuesday.
Tucker Halstead had 28 points and Leo Lopez 14 for Riddle. Tayton Allen and Charlie Shorb led the Cruisers with 15 each.
COUNTRY CHRISTIAN 65, MYRTLE POINT 51: The Bobcats fell to Country Christian in the Tall Timbers Tournament at North Douglas High School.
Their other game in the tournament was canceled and they next play East Linn Christian in the opening round of the Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational on Dec. 28.