Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

BANDON 57, LOWELL 26: The Tigers opened the Coast Valley League schedule with a road win over the Red Devils on Tuesday.

“We played really well and started league off right,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said. “I’m proud of the girls and our effort.”



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Are you going out to celebrating New Year's?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters