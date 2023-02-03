Powers 56, Pacific 27:
The Cruisers beat the visiting Pirates on Tuesday to nearly clinch a spot in the Skyline League playoffs.
Powers is at Yoncalla on Friday to close its regular season. The Cruisers improved to 5-4 in league play and Yoncalla has just one league win. A victory over the Eagles would guarantee at least sixth place for Powers (the top six teams advance to the league’s postseason).
Pacific fell to 1-8 in league and has one more league contest, next Friday against Elkton.
Bandon 67, Reedsport 12:
The Tigers stretched their win streak to nine games with the road win Tuesday.
They have one more road game Friday at Oakridge and at 12-1 in the Valley Coast Conference have wrapped up the title in the league’s south division. Central Linn, which handed Bandon its lone league loss, is unbeaten and in first place in the north division.
Reedsport, which is winless on the season, is at East Linn Christian on Thursday.
Powers 39, Pacific 34:
The Cruisers overcame a two-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to pick up their second Skyline League win.
Charlie Shorb and Rene Sears each had 17 points for Powers in the victory.
Tucker Long had a big game for Pacific with 20 points, but the Pirates remained winless in league.
Powers visits Yoncalla on Friday while Pacific is at Glendale. Powers finishes the regular season with a trip to Glendale next Friday.
Myrtle Point 62, Camas Valley 38:
The Bobcats beat the Hornets on the road Tuesday to stay perfect in league play.
Myrtle Point has a big test Friday with a trip to Days Creek. The Bobcats edged the Wolves in a nonleague game as part of their current 12-game win streak. Days Creek is tied for second in the league standings with North Douglas, which Myrtle Point beat earlier in the league season.
Bandon 59, Reedsport 42:
The Tigers held off a tough challenge from the host Brave before pulling away in the fourth quarter to improve to 9-4 in league play.
Bandon is a game behind Oakland in the race for second place in the league’s south division after the Oakers lost to unbeaten Gold Beach on Tuesday.
Owen Brown had 27 points and Will Panagakis 14 in Tuesday’s win at Reedsport.
“The intensity was good for the most part,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said, giving Reedsport credit for narrowing the gap in the third quarter when the Tigers’ focus dropped slightly.
“We dug in and started taking control of the game in the fourth quarter,” Quattrocchi said.
Jay B Noel had 16 points and Jaden Morgan 10 for Reedsport, which is 2-11 in league play.
Both teams have long road trips for their second games this week, with Bandon going to Oakridge on Friday and Reedsport headed to north division leaders East Linn Christian on Thursday.