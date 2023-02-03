Powers 56, Pacific 27:

The Cruisers beat the visiting Pirates on Tuesday to nearly clinch a spot in the Skyline League playoffs.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

What do you enjoy most about the Superbowl?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters