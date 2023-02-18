BANDON 55, LOWELL 40:
The Tigers outlasted the visiting Red Devils in the first round of the Valley Coast Conference playoffs Tuesday.
Bandon was on the road Wednesday against Central Linn (results were not available), with the winner of that game clinching a spot in the league tournament at Sutherlin and the upcoming Class 2A playoffs.
With its high power ranking (No. 14), Bandon had a good chance at an at-large playoff berth even with a loss to the Cobras.
The Tigers earned their shot at Central Linn by overcoming a Lowell squad that used hot shooting to keep the game close for three quarters. Bandon outscored the Red Devils 13-2 in the fourth to finally pull away.
“Give Lowell credit for knocking down 3s and keeping them in the game,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said. “We were up seven early and before you knew it we were down seven.
“We switched to (man-to-man) defense and that carried us throughout the game.”
The Tigers also got another big lift offensively from Owen Brown, who hit six 3-pointers and scored 29 points. Eli Freitag added 10 points.
Jaden Jalof, Ryder Greco and Jesse Neet had eight points each for Lowell.
In the league’s other playoff games Tuesday, Monroe’s boys beat Illinois Valley 61-52 to earn a game at Oakland on Wednesday and Waldport’s girls beat East Linn Christian 51-45 and Oakridge’s girls topped Gold Beach 68-45 to keep their playoff hopes alive. Waldport visited Monroe and Oakridge was at Oakland on Wednesday, the winners joining division champions Bandon and Central Linn in the league tournament at Sutherlin on Friday.
MARIST CATHOLIC 54, MARSHFIELD 33:
The Spartans topped the visiting Pirates, leaving Marshfield in a must-win situation at home Friday against North Bend for the Pirates to have a shot at sharing third-place in the final Sky-Em League standings.
Cottage Grove lost to Junction City 93-40 on Wednesday as the Tigers wrapped up a perfect league season. If Marshfield beats North Bend and Cottage Grove loses to Marist Catholic on Friday, the three teams will finish in a three-way tie for third place.
In that case, Marshfield and North Bend would play at 6 p.m. Saturday at Coquille to start the tiebreaker process.
North Bend had its bye in the league schedule Tuesday and is 2-5 in league play, as is Cottage Grove. The Pirates are 1-6.