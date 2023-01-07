Coquille 58, Marshfield 56
The Red Devils rallied in the fourth quarter to tip the Pirates in their final nonleague tuneup before the start of the Far West League season.
Dean Tucker had 16 points, Hayden GeDeros 14, Gardner Scolari 12 and Hunter Layton nine points for the Red Devils in the win, combining for 10 3-pointers in the process (four by Scolari and two in the fourth quarter by GeDeros).
Mekhi Johnson had 21 points, including three 3-pointers, and Steele Carpenter had six 3-pointers and 20 points for the Pirates.
Coquille won its third in a row to improve to 6-5 and hosts Sutherlin on Friday and visits South Umpqua on Monday to open league play.
Marshfield, which fell to 6-6, competes in the Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover at Henley High School on Friday and Saturday, facing Klamath Union on Friday and Phoenix on Saturday.
North Bend, which hasn’t played since Dec. 23, faces Mazama on Friday and Klamath Union on Saturday.
Marshfield JV 2 51, Powers 34
The Cruisers fell to the Pirates in their final nonleague game.
Charlie Shorb had 17 points and Rene Sears eight for Powers, which improved to 3-7 heading into its Skyline League opener against Days Creek on Friday. The Cruisers visit Riddle on Saturday.
Braedyn Caldera had 12 points for Marshfield, while Traiven Karow, Enoch Niblett and Devon Pederson had nine each.
Myrtle Point 50, Siuslaw 47
The Bobcats won their second straight to gain momentum heading into the Skyline League season, beating the host Vikings on Tuesday.
Myrtle Point is at Yoncalla on Friday and hosts North Douglas on Saturday to open league.
GIRLS:Bandon 59, Illinois Valley 10
The Tigers dominated the visiting Cougars to improve to 2-0 in Valley Coast Conference play.
Olivia Thompson and Katelyn Senn scored 16 points each to lead Bandon in the win.
The Tigers also got a boost from the return of Makenna Vierck, who has missed all the preseason with an injury.
“It was nice to get Makenna back and get her moving around a little bit,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said.
The Tigers have two more big games this week, visiting Oakland on Friday and hosting Central Linn on Saturday. The Cobras were No. 2 and the Tigers No. 3 in the latest OSAA coaches poll for Class 2A.
In the other Coast Valley Conference games Tuesday, Gold Beach beat Waldport 34-21, Oakland topped Reedsport 57-8 and Monroe won at Toledo 48-35.
Coquille 37, Elkton 9
The Red Devils, who are 10th in the most recent Class 3A coaches poll, dominated the host Elks in their final tuneup before hosting No. 2 Sutherlin on Friday to open Far West League play.
Coquille improved to 8-3 with the win.
Myrtle Point 49, Siuslaw 7
The Bobcats beat the host Vikings in Florence for their third straight win heading into their league opener at Yoncalla on Friday. They host North Douglas on Saturday.