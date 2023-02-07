Basketball camps

Bandon’s boys had their best offensive game of the season Friday, putting up a 71-46 win at Oakridge for their sixth victory in the last seven games.

Owen Brown exploded for 30 points, while Carter Brown added 11, Will Panagakis nine and Dylan Kamph eight.



