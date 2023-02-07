Bandon’s boys had their best offensive game of the season Friday, putting up a 71-46 win at Oakridge for their sixth victory in the last seven games.
Owen Brown exploded for 30 points, while Carter Brown added 11, Will Panagakis nine and Dylan Kamph eight.
“Our offense is coming along,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said.
Bandon also limited the Warriors to 19 points in the second half as the Tigers pulled away for the victory.
“We switched from man to zone and it slowed them down and gave us better opportunities to rebound the ball,” Quattrocchi said.
Bandon improved to 10-4 in the Valley Coast Conference, tied for second in the south division with Oakland behind unbeaten Gold Beach.
Oakland lost to Central Linn on Thursday and Gold Beach won at Monroe in overtime on Saturday.
The Tigers host Waldport on Tuesday and Monroe on Friday to finish the regular season.
EAST LINN CHRISTIAN 63, REEDSPORT 40: The Brave fell on the road Thursday to the top team from the league’s north division.
Alex Dukovich had 18 points and Jay B Noel and Jaden Morgan eight each for Reedsport, which finishes the season with games at Gold Beach on Tuesday and at home against Oakridge on Friday.
DAYS CREEK 47, MYRTLE POINT 43: The Wolves ended the Bobcats’ winning streak at 12 games by winning at home Friday night and avenging an earlier 56-50 nonleague loss in Myrtle Point.
The result created a three-way tie atop the Skyline League between Days Creek, Myrtle Point and North Douglas, but the Bobcats are guaranteed a first- or second-place finish in the regular season if they beat New Hope at home Friday because Days Creek and North Douglas play each other.
If Days Creek beats the Warriors, the Wolves would be the league’s No. 1 seed to the Skyline tournament. If North Douglas wins, Myrtle Point would be the top seed (with a win over New Hope) and Days Creek would drop all the way to No. 4 behind third-place Elkton, which beat the Wolves, if Elkton finishes the regular season with a win at Pacific on Friday.
The top two seeds advance directly to the league tournament while the third and fourth host home playoff games needing to win to get to the tournament at North Bend.
PACIFIC 39, GLENDALE 27: The Pirates got their first win of the league season on Friday, topping visiting Glendale.
Logan Knapp scored 21 points to lead Pacific.
Coach Lee Pestana said he was happy his team picked up the win.
POWERS SPLITS OT GAMES: The Cruisers came up just short on the road against Yoncalla on Friday, falling to the Eagles 50-48 in overtime.
Tayton Allen had 14 points and Rene Sears 13 for the Cruisers.
Powers bounced back with a 61-47 overtime win over Mapleton in a nonleague game Saturday and finishes the season at Glendale on Friday.
In Saturday’s win over the Sailors, Charlie Shorb scored 29 points and Sears added 14. Shorb went 3-for-11 from the foul line in regulation, but hit all eight of his free throws in overtime, when he scored 14 of the Cruisers’ 16 points.
JUNCTION CITY 68, MARSHFIELD 31: The Tigers rolled past the visiting Pirates to stay perfect in league play as the teams opened the second half of the Sky-Em season.
Marshfield, still seeking its first league win, hosts Cottage Grove on Tuesday and has a nonleague game at Newport on Friday, when the team has its bye in the second half of the league schedule.
MARIST CATHOLIC 68, NORTH BEND 42: The Spartans topped the host Bulldogs as the teams opened the second round of league play.
Marist Catholic remains in second place in the league standings at 4-1. North Bend is 1-4 heading into its final home game, Tuesday against Junction City. The Bulldogs are at Cottage Grove on Friday.
COQUILLE 41, SUTHERLIN 31: The Red Devils won their lone game of the week, beating the host Bulldogs on Friday night.
Hunter Layton led the way on offense with 16 points and Coquille limited Sutherlin to seven or fewer points the first three quarters.
Coquille improved to 6-5 in league play heading into the final week of the regular season, with games at home Monday against South Umpqua (results were not available) and Friday against Glide sandwiched around a road trip Wednesday to Douglas.
The Red Devils are third in the north division of the Far West League. Douglas is 9-2 and South Umpqua 9-3.
GIRLS
MARSHFIELD 54, JUNCTION CITY 30: The Pirates affirmed their spot in second place in the league standings by beating the host Tigers to open the second round of league play.
Marshfield improved to 4-1 with its second straight win following its loss to Marist Catholic. Junction City is third at 2-3.
The Pirates’ only game this week is Tuesday’s home contest with Cottage Grove.
MARIST CATHOLIC 51, NORTH BEND 29: The Bulldogs fell to the visiting Spartans on Friday.
North Bend is 1-4 in league play heading into Tuesday’s game against Junction City and visits Cottage Grove on Friday.
SUTHERLIN 61, COQUILLE 41: The Bulldogs beat the visiting Red Devils to stay perfect in the Far West League standings.
Coquille fell to 7-4 in league play heading into the final week of the regular season.
The Red Devils hosted South Umpqua on Monday (results weren’t available) and have a critical game at Douglas on Tuesday, when a win would guarantee a home contest in the league playoffs for a spot in the state playoffs. Coquille finishes the regular season at home against Glide on Friday.
MYRTLE POINT 41, DAYS CREEK 30: The Bobcats won their eighth game in a row and remained in second place in the Skyline League heading into their regular-season finale at home against New Hope.
A win over the Warriors would leave the Bobcats alone in second and guarantee a spot in the league tournament and the Class 1A playoffs. North Douglas is a perfect 9-0 while Myrtle Point is 8-1 and Umpqua Valley Christian 7-2. New Hope is 6-3.
YONCALLA 43, POWERS 38: The Cruisers came up just short against the Eagles, falling in overtime and missing a chance to lock down a spot in the league playoffs.
Powers finished 5-5 in league play and could end up in a three-way tie for fifth with Camas Valley and Elkton after the Elks beat the Hornets on Friday. Elkton finishes with a game against Pacific and Camas Valley plays Umpqua Valley Christian.
KaiLey Jo Swenson and Gracie Gregorio had 12 points and Skylar Thompson nine for Powers against the Eagles. Nicole Roffisnger had 27 for Yoncalla.
Earlier in the week, Lauren Stallard had 16 points and Swenson and Thompson 15 each in a 56-27 win over Pacific. Madaline Colgrove had 16 for the Pirates.
Pacific did not have a game Friday, but finishes the season with games Tuesday against Bandon’s JV team and Friday at home against Elkton.
OAKRIDGE 57, BANDON 24: The Warriors stopped the Tigers’ Valley Coast Conference win streak at nine games by beating the short-handed Tigers on Friday.
Bandon, which played without two key starters due to injury, still will finish first in the league’s south division.
The Tigers, now 12-2 in league, finish the regular season with home games Tuesday against Waldport and Friday against Monroe. The game against the Dragons on Friday will be a good playoff tuneup since they are second in the league’s north division behind unbeaten Central Linn.
Reesdport, meanwhile, lost to East Linn Christian 49-15 and finishes with games at Gold Beach on Tuesday and at home against Oakridge on Friday.