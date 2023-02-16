Coquille’s girls seized an inside path to the Class 3A basketball playoffs by winning a key game at Douglas on Wednesday to lock down second place in the Far West League’s North Division.
The Coquille boys also seized a share of second place and the division’s No. 2 seed by winning all three games in the final week of the regular season.
Both Coquille squads now host games Tuesday, when wins will clinch spots in the playoffs and a place in the league tournament this coming weekend.
Coquille’s girls stifled the Trojans to win 36-23 in Winston and capped the regular season with a 50-18 victory over Glide on Friday.
That means the Red Devils will host Cascade Christian, the third-place team from the league’s south division, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with a playoff berth on the line.
Coquille topped the Challengers 45-33 in their regular-season meeting.
A win over Cascade Christian would send Coquille to south division champion Lakeview for the second round of the league playoffs Thursday.
Against Douglas, Coquille led 17-15 at half, but outscored the Trojans 12-3 in the third quarter to pull away.
“We overcame a very poor shooting night with a great game on defense,” Coquille coach Marty Stallard said.
Trinidy Blanton had nine points and Holli Vigue and Jenna Willis eight each for the Red Devils, who won for the sixth time in seven games.
MYRTLE POINT 44, NEW HOPE 30: The Bobcats capped their strong finish to the regular season by beating the visiting Warriors on Friday.
Myrtle Point finished second in the Skyline League with its 13th win in 14 games. The Bobcats, 9-1 in league, overcame great adversity to post the strong season finish and guarantee a spot in the Class 1A playoffs.
They advanced straight to the league tournament at North Bend High School, where they will face a team still to be determined in the league playoffs at 3 p.m. Friday. North Douglas is the top seed and if the Bobcats and Warriors both win, they will face off at 5 p.m. Saturday to determine the league’s top seed to the state playoffs.
Grace Bradford had 14 points, Raylee Murray nine and Bailie Detzler eight for Myrtle Point in its win over New Hope.
Myrtle Point played the league season without two key players, one hurt in a car accident and another who tore her anterior cruiciate ligament.
CAMAS VALLEY 54, POWERS 47: The Cruisers saw their season come to an end in Myrtle Point in a tiebreaker game after they tied for fifth with the Hornets and Elkton in the final league standings.
COTTAGE GROVE 45, NORTH BEND 38: The Bulldogs were unable to repeat their lone Sky-Em League victory when they fell to the host Lions on Friday.
North Bend has its bye in the second half of the league schedule Tuesday and finishes the season Friday at Marshfield. The Pirates had their bye Friday and have a huge game at first-place Marist Catholic on Tuesday.
BOYS
COQUILLE RALLIES: The Red Devils beat Douglas 62-59 in double overtime on Wednesday and then got help from the Trojans on Friday when Douglas beat South Umpqua, helping Coquille to the No. 2 spot in the Far West League’s north division.
The Red Devils topped Glide 63-22 on Friday to wrap up the final week that started with a win over South Umpqua helping the Red Devils to surge to end the regular season.
Hunter Layton scored 30 points in the win over Douglas, including a 3-pointer to force the second overtime. Hayden GeDeros added 16 points and Dean Tucker 10.
In the win over Glide, every Coquille player in uniform scored. GeDeros led the way with 15 points, including three first-quarter 3-pointers, and Tucker added 10 and Layton nine.
Now Coquille hosts one of the league’s hottest teams for a spot in the district tournament when Brookings-Harbor visits at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Bruins won seven of their final eight league games, the lone loss to unbeaten Cascade Christian.
NORTH BEND 60, COTTAGE GROVE 47: The Bulldogs beat the host Lions Friday to enhance their chances of reaching the Class 4A postseason.
North Bend avenged a one-point loss to Cottage Grove at home and improved to 2-3 in Sky-Em League play. If they win at Marshfield to close the regular season Friday they will be guaranteed a spot in the Class 4A play-in round, barring upset wins by Cottage Grove in its final games.
Marshfield also is in the mix for the play-in berth. If the Pirates fall to second-place Marist Catholic on Tuesday, they still can force a three-way tie for third place with Cottage Grove and North Bend by beating the Bulldogs.
In North Bend’s win over Cottage Grove, Paolo Flores had 22 points and Jalen Riddle 14.
MARSHFIELD 60, NEWPORT 55: The Pirates got their second straight win after a six-game losing streak by topping the host Cubs in a nonleague game Friday.
Steele Carpenter had 18 points and Mekhi Johnson 15 for the Pirates as they held off the Cubs.
Mitchell George and Jonah Martin each had three 3-pointers, with George scoring 11 points and Martin nine.
The Pirates built momentum for the final week, when they hope to secure a spot in the Class 4A play-in round.
MYRTLE POINT 56, NEW HOPE 43: The Bobcats bounced back from their lone league loss to Days Creek a week earlier and clinched the top seed for the league playoffs and a spot in the Class 1A playoffs by beating the visiting Warriors.
Myrtle Point finished 10-1 in league play and is the top seed for the district tournament at North Bend by virtue of its win over North Douglas, which also finished 10-1.
Elkton is seeded third and Days Creek fourth, even though both finished 9-2, because the Elks topped the Wolves in their meeting.
Myrtle Point will face the winner of a Tuesday game between Days Creek and New Hope in the first round of the district tournament at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
ELKTON 61, PACIFIC 20: The Elks topped the Pirates to earn the No. 3 seed in the Skyline League and set up a home game against Umpqua Valley Christian for a spot in the district tournament and state playoffs.
Pacific finished 4-20 overall and 1-10 in league play.
REEDSPORT 61, OAKRIDGE 51: The Brave finished the season on a winning note Friday by beating the visiting Warriors.
Reedsport outscored Oakridge 26-7 in the fourth quarter to rally for the victory.
Jaden Morgan had 18 points, Alex Dukovich 17 and Jay B Noel 15 in the win. They combined to go 8-for-11 from the free throw line in the final quarter.
Reedsport finished 3-13 in the Valley Coast Conference.