Coquille’s girls seized an inside path to the Class 3A basketball playoffs by winning a key game at Douglas on Wednesday to lock down second place in the Far West League’s North Division.

The Coquille boys also seized a share of second place and the division’s No. 2 seed by winning all three games in the final week of the regular season.



