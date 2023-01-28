Myrtle Point’s girls basketball team added another big win in the Skyline League on Tuesday when the Bobcats beat host Powers in their first matchup as rivals in the league.
Myrtle Point overcame a cold shooting night with good defense to beat the Cruisers 39-21, limiting Powers to six or fewer points in every quarter.
“I’m very proud of our defense and our willingness to keep working when we were so far off (on offense),” Myrtle Point coach Jennifer Sproul said.
A big crowd helped make the game fun for the teams who are in the same league for the first time.
“It was a great atmosphere,” Sproul said.
Jakelynn Hermann had 11 points and Grace Bradford seven for the Bobcats, who improved to 5-1 in league play, tied with Umpqua Valley Christian and New Hope for second in the league standings behind unbeaten North Douglas.
Myrtle Point won its matchup with UVC and has yet to play New Hope, which suffered its lone league loss to Powers.
The Cruisers lost their third straight and fell to 3-4 in league play. KaiLey Jo Swenson led the way for Powers with seven points.
Myrtle Point hosts Riddle on Friday and is at Camas Valley and Days Creek next Tuesday and Friday. The Bobcats host New Hope to finish the regular season on Feb. 10.
Powers finishes the league schedule with three of the teams on the lower end of the standings, visiting Elkton on Friday and hosting Pacific and visiting Yoncalla on Tuesday and Friday next week.
CAMAS VALLEY 25, PACIFIC 15:
The Pirates came up short on the road Tuesday in their third straight league loss.
Pacific is at Umpqua Valley Christian on Friday. Its lone game next week is Tuesday’s trip to Powers.
BANDON 42, OAKLAND 22:
The Tigers stretched their league win streak to six games with their win at home Tuesday. They also took a huge step toward winning the Valley Coast League’s south division.
Bandon improved to 9-1 in league play and 16-3 overall with the win. Oakland had won six straight since losing the first league meeting with the Tigers in Oakland.
“It was a good game for us,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said. “The girls are continuing to step up and we were really good defensively tonight. Oakland is a well-coached and solid team.”
Makiah Vierck had a huge night for the Tigers with 19 points and Lizzy Stice added eight.
The Tigers faced Gold Beach on Thursday and host Toledo on Saturday before traveling to Reedsport on Tuesday.
Reedsport fell at home to Waldport 56-20 on Tuesday, remaining winless on the season, and was at Illinois Valley on Thursday and hosts Lowell on Saturday.
Gold Beach beat Illinois Valley on Tuesday at home to improve to 4-6 in league play and hosts Oakridge on Saturday and visits Oakland on Tuesday in addition to its Thursday game against Bandon.
BOYS
COTTAGE GROVE 45, NORTH BEND 44: The Bulldogs just missed their first Sky-Em League win when the visiting Lions escaped with a victory Tuesday.
North Bend, which fell to 0-3 in league, has its bye in the league schedule Friday before hosting Marshfield and Marist Catholic next Tuesday and Friday.
Marshfield had its bye Tuesday and is home against Marist Catholic on Friday.
MYRTLE POINT 67, POWERS 22:
The Bobcats kept their perfect run going in the Skyline League with their win on the road Tuesday.
Myrtle Point is a perfect 7-0 in league play, alone in first place in the standings heading into a home game against Riddle on Friday. The Bobcats visit Camas Valley in a key game Tuesday. The Hornets are 5-2.
Powers, which is 1-6 in league play, visits Elkton on Friday and hosts Pacific on Tuesday.
CAMAS VALLEY 50, PACIFIC 34:
The Pirates came up short on the road, remaining winless in league play.
They are on the road again at Umpqua Valley Christian on Friday and Powers on Tuesday.
BANDON 54, OAKLAND 51: The Tigers picked up a big home win and handed the Oakers just their second league loss in the process on Tuesday by outscoring Oakland 5-2 in overtime after rallying from three points down to force the extra session.
“I’m proud of how the boys played tonight against a good, well coached team,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said. “They weathered Oakland’s runs and kept taking the fight to Oakland.”
Owen Brown and Dylan Kamph scored 19 points each to lead Bandon, which improved to 7-3, a game behind Oakland in the race for second place in the Valley Coast Conference’s south division.
“Dylan Kamph is emerging as a solid post for us,” Quattrocchi said. “Owen played tough on both sides of the ball.
“There was no quit (in the team) and they all played together. We are heading in the right direction.”
Joseph Fusco hit four 3-pointers and eight of 10 free throws and scored 26 points to lead the Oakers.
Bandon had a big game against south division leader Gold Beach on Thursday (results were not available) and hosts Toledo on Saturday.
REEDSPORT 45, WALDPORT 41:
The Brave picked up their first win of the Valley Coast Conference season on Tuesday, topping the visiting Irish.
William Buzard had 17 points, Jaden Morgan 13 and Jay B Noel eight for Reedsport.
Reedsport was at Illinois Valley on Thursday and hosts Lowell on Saturday.
GOLD BEACH 59, ILLINOIS VALLEY:
The Panthers stayed perfect in league play with their home win.
At 10-0, Gold Beach remained in first place in the league’s south division heading into Thursday’s game with Bandon. The Panthers host Oakridge on Saturday and have another big game Tuesday at Oakland.