Myrtle Point’s girls basketball team added another big win in the Skyline League on Tuesday when the Bobcats beat host Powers in their first matchup as rivals in the league.

Myrtle Point overcame a cold shooting night with good defense to beat the Cruisers 39-21, limiting Powers to six or fewer points in every quarter.



